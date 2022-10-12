Are you unable to find the songs that used to be on your top list before? If yes then you might have hidden those songs in the past. Songs on Spotify can be hidden so that you don’t need to remove them permanently.

But if you are wondering what if you can’t get those songs back then don’t worry, you can definitely get them back by using the unhide feature.

How to Unhide a Song on Spotify?

If you’re having trouble finding a song from your playlist then maybe you might have hidden the song before and forgot about it. So, how do you undo it? To do that you will have to unhide a song on Spotify.

The hide feature lets you hide songs whenever you want. So, to unhide them again, you will have to turn this feature off for that particular song. Below are the steps for turning off the hide feature for your device:

On Desktop

Open the Spotify app. Click on the profile icon at the top right.

Click on Settings

Scroll down to the Social section Turn on the option Show my recently played artists on my public profile.

After that go back to your playlist Click on the Hide button to unhide.

On Android

Open Spotify Sign in to your account Navigate the song you want to unhide Click on the three dots next to the song

Click on Hidden.



On iOS

Open the Spotify app Sign in to your account. Navigate the grayed-out song. Click on the minus sign next to the grayed out song.

Or, click on the three dots next to the grayed out song.

Click on Hide



If the song turns gray, the song is successfully hidden from your playlist.

Why Can’t I Unhide Songs on Spotify?

If you hid the songs before but can’t find them again then it might be because unplayable songs are hidden. Below are some solutions to finding hidden songs on Spotify.

Unplayable Songs Are Hidden

The songs hidden by you, disappear from the playlist if you have “Hide Unplayable Songs” turned on. If this feature is turned on, the hidden songs will not be shown to you so you will have to turn off this feature. Here’s how you can turn off this feature:

On Android

Open Spotify Go to Settings

Enable Show Unplayable Song



On iOS

Open Spotify Go to Settings Tap on Playback

Turn off Hide Unplayable Songs



Log In And Out

If you still can not unhide the hidden songs then try to log in and out of your account and give unhiding a try again. Follow these steps to log out and log in again on Spotify:

Open Spotify Click on the three dots at the top left corner.

Go to File

Click on Logout Log back in

Now, try to unhide songs and see if it worked.

Try from A Different Device

If you can not see the unhide feature on your laptop then try to unhide the song from a different device. Using Spotify from a different device can come in handy if you are using an updated app on the device. So, log out from your laptop and log in to your smartphone or vice-versa. Then check if you can unhide the particular song from your smartphone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Hide a Song on Spotify?

In Spotify, you can hide songs when you no longer want them on your playlist instead of removing them. To hide a song, follow these simple steps:

Open Spotify Open the playlist where you want to hide songs Scroll to the song you want to hide Click on the three dots at the right side of the song

Click on Hide this song



What Is a Grayed out Song on My Playlist?

Those grayed-out songs that you see on your Spotify playlist are hidden or unavailable songs. Those songs can not be played and will be skipped when you play your playlist.

Why Are Songs Randomly Hidden in My Playlist?

Some songs become unavailable due to various reasons which make those songs hidden automatically. If those songs become available again, you can unhide them again.

How Can I Hide the Artist on Spotify?

You can easily hide artists too on Spotify by going to the artist’s profile. Now, click on the three dots next to the follow button and tap on “Do not play this.”