How to Uninstall Apps in macOS

Each app on your Mac takes up a significant amount of disk space. Applications that are no longer useful to you should be deleted immediately. This optimizes your storage and also ensures your Mac’s longevity.

macOS provides you with a couple of different ways to uninstall apps from the system. Usually, the entire process can be carried out from the Launchpad or the Finder itself. When you uninstall an application, its files are moved to your computer’s recycle bin. So, to clear its storage space, you have to remove the app from the bin as well.

How to Uninstall Apps in Mac?

In this section, we’ll look at all the different ways to uninstall an application on a Mac computer. We shall also look at how you can delete those applications’ data and cache from your computer.

Uninstall Apps From the Launchpad

The Launchpad can be accessed from the dock, and its grids all the applications present on your computer. You can open and use applications from the Launchpad. However, you can only delete the applications downloaded from your App Store using this method.

Open the Launchpad. Hold the application you want to delete until the icon starts to jiggle. Click on the ‘x’ sign.

On the confirmation box, confirm your action and Delete the application.

Uninstall Apps From the Finder

Finder is your Mac’s file manager. You can access and modify every file and folder present on your Mac from the Finder. So, you can easily uninstall apps on your Mac through the Finder. There are two methods to do so, and they are briefed below.

Move to Bin

One way to uninstall applications from the Finder is by selecting the option to move that application to the bin. You can access this option from the context menu, and here’s how you can uninstall apps using this method:

Open Finder. Click Applications on your sidebar. Right-click on the app you want to delete. Choose to Move to Bin.

On the confirmation box, confirm your action and Delete the application.

Drag and Drop Method

Another easy way to delete an application from the Finder is by dragging and dropping it into the trash can.

Open Finder. Click Applications on your sidebar. Hold the application you want to delete, then drag and drop it into the trash can on the dock.

On the confirmation box, confirm your action and Delete the application.

Uninstall Apps Using Their Uninstaller

Apps downloaded from third-party websites usually have their own uninstaller set up on your computer. When you run this uninstaller, it generally takes you through a multiple-step process to confirm the uninstallation. When you confirm to do so, the corresponding app is removed from your computer.

Press Command + Space to open the Spotlight.

Type the name of your application, followed by Uninstaller, and hit enter. Open the app’s uninstaller, follow the on-screen instructions and uninstall the app.

Delete Your App Data and Cache Files

Applications that you run on your Mac automatically create cache files and temp data to increase their efficiency. It loads up the application faster and smoothens your user experience as well.

However, these files gradually pile up and take up a considerable of your system storage. So, if you uninstall an application, we recommend you also delete the particular application’s cache data.

Open Finder. From the menu bar, click on Go > Go to Folder. Type and enter ~/Library/Caches .

Locate your application’s folder, right-click on it and Move to Bin.

Empty Your Recycle Bin

As we briefed above, applications you uninstall on your Mac are not yet permanently removed from the system. To completely delete an application and clear up its storage, you have to delete it from the recycle bin as well.