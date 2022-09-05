How to Uninstall Hulu? (Step-By-Step Guide)

Hulu supports various devices for streaming videos. However, if you no longer use the Hulu app on your device, you might want to delete it to free up storage. Or, you might need to uninstall it to troubleshoot app freezing issues or, in any case, where Hulu is not working.

Since the steps for uninstalling the Hulu app vary according to your streaming devices, it can be quite confusing. So, in this article, we have compiled the steps to uninstall Hulu for mobile, PC, streaming devices, and smart TV.

How to Uninstall Hulu?

Uninstalling Hulu is quite easy when it is not pre-installed on your devices. However, you cannot delete the built-in Hulu app on your device. Instead, you can clear the cache data if you need to clear storage. Moreover, you must note that uninstalling or deleting the app will not cancel your Hulu subscription.

On Mobile

If you use Hulu on mobile, you can uninstall it from the home screen. For both android and iOS, you can tap on Hulu app and hold it until it wiggles. Then, choose Uninstall/Delete App option depending on your device. Once you confirm, the app will delete from your mobile.

There is also another way to uninstall Hulu on mobile. You can do it from the device settings. But, the steps might vary on different Android Devices. Check out the steps for it below.

On iOS

Launch Settings Navigate to General > iPhone Storage

Locate and open Hulu Tap Delete App

Again, choose Delete App on a pop-up to confirm



On Android

Open Settings Navigate to Apps > Manage Apps

Tap on Hulu app Choose Uninstall option

To confirm, tap OK

On Windows

On Windows, you can uninstall the Hulu app from the Start menu. You can right-click on Hulu and choose Uninstall. Upon confirming, the app will delete permanently from your device. Moreover, you can also uninstall it from Settings.

Besides start menu and settings, there are several other ways to uninstall app on Windows. You could do it using control panel or an uninstaller.

Check out the steps given below.

Launch Settings from Start Menu Click on Apps > Apps & Features

Scroll down to locate Hulu app Then, click on More Icon next to Hulu Choose Uninstall

Again, click Uninstall to confirm

On Streaming Devices

To uninstall Hulu on several streaming devices, you can check out the steps given below.

On Fire TV

Open Settings Go to Applications > Manage Installed Applications

Then, locate and click on Hulu

Select Uninstall



On Apple TV

Locate Hulu app from the Home screen

Using your remote, Click on the Hulu app and hold touch surface until it wiggles Then, press Play/Pause button Choose Delete option and press on Touch Surface to confirm

On Roku

From the Home Screen, locate Hulu app Then, press Star * button for options menu Click on Remove Channel To confirm, again choose Remove option

On LG TV

If you are using Hulu on your LG TV, you can follow the given steps to uninstall it.

Press Home button on your remote Select Edit App List Icon at the end Now, you will be on Edit Mode screen. Locate Hulu and press up arrow button on your remote Click on cross X icon To confirm, choose Yes option

If you possess Samsung TV, refer to our article to uninstall apps on Samsung TV.