How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11

Microsoft Edge is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s not a popular browser choice for the majority of users, and one might be eager to uninstall it from their system completely.

However, the uninstallation process of Microsoft Edge is not as straightforward as one might think. Microsoft Edge is preinstalled on Windows OS and is set as the default browser presale.

Furthermore, no matter how much you try, the uninstall button for Microsoft Edge is always greyed out in the settings app. But there are workarounds to uninstall it from your system, and that’s exactly why I am here.

So, if you’re someone who’d like to understand the process and completely uninstall Microsoft Edge from your system, you’ve come to the right place.

Listed below are all the methods through which you can do so. So, let’s get right to it!

Uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11

Unlike other applications, you cannot uninstall Microsoft Edge directly from the settings app. It should be done via the command prompt and must be done in the appropriate folder.

Keep in mind that you should install other internet browsers before you uninstall Edge. Furthermore, deleting Edge from your system does not change the default browser listed for your PC; the default browser will still be listed as Microsoft Edge.

So, if your current default browser is Edge, it’s recommended to change it to another browser first to avoid issues in the future.Taking this into consideration, follow the steps below to effectively remove Microsoft Edge from your PC.

Uninstall Edge via CMD

Follow the process below to uninstall Microsoft edge using command prompt.

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three dots on the top right corner of this window. Hover towards Help and feedback. Select About Microsoft Edge. Note your Edge’s version number. Close Microsoft Edge. Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as administrator. Copy and paste the following command and hit enter:

cd %PROGRAMFILES(X86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application\VERSION NUMBER\Installer

Make sure to replace VERSION NUMBER with your Edge’s version number.

Enter the following command to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your system:

setup – uninstall – force-uninstall – system-level

Uninstall Edge via PowerShell

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three dots on the top right corner of this window. Hover towards Help and feedback. Select About Microsoft Edge. Note your Edge’s version number. Close Microsoft Edge. Copy and paste the following on your Windows address bar:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\VERSION NUMBER\Installer

Make sure to replace VERSION NUMBER with your Edge’s version number.

Right click on setup.exe and select Open in Terminal. Now, enter the following command to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your system:

.\setup.exe -uninstall -system-level -verbose-logging -force-uninstall



FAQs

How to Change My Default Browser?

Any external links you click are likely to open on your default browser. Hence, if you haven’t already done so, change your default browser before uninstalling Microsoft Edge. The steps below show you how to do it.

Press Windows + I to open the settings. Select Apps from the left panel. Go to Default Apps. Click on the browser you want to make the default for your system. Click Set default to change your default browser.

How to Uninstall Other Browsers and Software?

If you previously installed other browsers like Chrome and Firefox, uninstalling it is pretty simple. It can be done directly through the settings app of your computer. Here’s how you can uninstall other browsers and applications:

Press Windows + I to open the settings. Select Apps from the left panel. Go to Apps & features. Click the three dots that are beside the browser/application you’d like to uninstall.

Select Uninstall.

How to Re-install Microsoft Edge?

Reinstalling Microsoft Edge on your system is significantly easier than uninstalling it. It can be done directly through the Microsoft store and with only a tap of a button. Follow the steps below to do so:

From the Start menu, search for and go to Microsoft Store. Here, search for Microsoft Edge. Click on Install and follow the process.

However, if you cannot download Microsoft Edge through the Microsoft store, there might be some issues with it. Luckily, we have an article dedicated to fix it. You can go through it to fix your Microsoft store not working issue.