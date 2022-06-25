The Epic Games account can link to other gaming platforms to make things easier. However, it may not be what you want. Therefore, we’re teaching you how to unlink your Epic Games account from PS4 or PS5.

The Epic Games app can be a bit cryptic. Menus and options are not easy to find or use. Disconnecting your account from other stores and platforms follows the rules. It is not intuitive.

In fact, the workaround is through the Epic Games website. You can’t do it on the app or the console. You’re probably using an Epic Games account to play Fortnite. We’re also teaching you how to sign your Epic Games account to Sony’s console if you’re unfamiliar.

How to Unlink Epic Games Account From PS4 or PS5?

The Epic Games app is not compatible with the PS4 directly, so there’s no way to unlock the account on the console.

Instead, you must go to the website and sign your console out. Even though it’s not intuitive, the instructions are easy to follow:

Go to the Epic Games website on your PC, and log into your account Hover the cursor to your username in the top-right corner On the dropdown menu, click “Account” On the left sidebar, click on “Connections” Click the “Accounts” Scroll down to the PlayStation Network area, and click the “Disconnect” button (it’s a gray button) Confirm your disconnection on the pop-up window. You must check the boxes to finish the process

These steps will work on PS4 or PS5, as you do them through the web page. Therefore, the next time you play the Battle Royale on a Sony console, the game will ask you to log in to an account.

From that point, you may use your PSN network or another Epic Games account. In particular, if you choose “Skip these steps,” the game will run with your default PSN credentials. Otherwise, the “Link” option will prompt you to use Epic’s system.

What Is an Epic Games Account?

The Epic Games Store is Steam’s primary rival as the PC storefront, platform, and launcher for games.

You can open one for free at the Epic Games Store page. Then, you can download the store for your PC or use the account when playing certain games on the console.

Using an Epic Games account has two main benefits:

You can use the store. Although the interface and its community features lag behind Steam, it offers attractive offers and free games every month. Some of the latest free games include the Bioshock trilogy and Prey.

You can use the account to link the progression of certain games across various platforms.

Epic Games Cross-Play and Cross-Progression

Overall, you can have an Epic Games account simultaneously connected on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

It will allow you to carry over your progression across platforms of various games supported by Epic Games. Additionally, it allows users to play multiplayer games with users on other PC platforms such as Steam.

Every title available in the Epic Games Store with a multiplayer feature should support cross-platform and cross-play via an Epic Games account. This is the theory, as not every game supports it, but there’s quite a few. Popular examples include Fortnite, Rocket League, Paragon, and Fall Guys.

Moreover, every Epic Games exclusive title supports cross-play and cross-progression via the Epic Games account. Here’re the exclusive games:

The Epic Games Account and Fortnite

So, for example, you can use Epic Games to account to play Fortnite online on its available platforms. The single account allows you to sync your Fortnite progress across different video consoles.

It’s how the game supports both cross-play and cross-progression. The latter means you can carry your character to another platform using the same credentials.

You can also play the game without an Epic games account. The alternative is using the account of each platform, like the Nintendo Account or the PlayStation Network ID. These options won’t allow cross-progression, but they do allow cross-play.

Why Unlink Epic Games Account From PS4 Or PS5?

So, even though using an Epic Game account has benefits, there’re reasons to close it. Namely:

You’re using the wrong Epic Games account

You want to start Fortnite from the beginning

You created a new PSN, Xbox, or Nintendo account

You have no desire to play supported Epic Games titles on other platforms

You don’t have other platforms to play on

You’re not using Epic Games anymore

The PS4 or the PS5 is your primary console

How to Link PS4 or PS5 to Epic Games?

Lastly, we’re teaching you how to link your PS4 or PS5 to an Epic Games account.

There’re two ways to do it. The first one is through the website:

Go back to the Epic Games website and log-in Hover the cursor to your username in the upper-right, and click on “Account” On the left menu, click on Connections Go to the “Accounts” tab Scroll down to PlayStation Network and press “Connect” Select Link account Log in with your PSN credentials. From now on, Epic exclusive games will run with the Epic account or prompt you to use it

The second option is by opening Fornite on the console:

Open Fortnite on PS4 or PS5 Select “Link an Account” You will see a code on the screen. Write it down, as you’re going to use it to link the account Type the code on this site with your PC or smartphone and click Continue Sign-in to Epic Games Confirm

This second process requires you to use the PC, so you may try it on the website from the beginning.