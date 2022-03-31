Valorant is one of the fastest-growing FPS games in the world of gaming. The Agents of the game are probably the reason for it. The Agents have their unique personalities and abilities that give the game its uniqueness.

The game currently has eighteen agents that you can choose and play. However, you will have to unlock the majority of them. If you are unsure about how to unlock agents in Valorant, then you have come to the right place.

We bring you the detailed process of unlocking your favorite agents in Valorant below.

Unlocking Agents: The Starter Agents

You will have five Agents ready for you to try your hands on. They are Sova, Sage, Phoenix, Jett, and Brimstone. You can choose the one you prefer at the start and progress through the game, increasing your level.

Here is the list of all the Agents currently available in the game:

Sova

Phoenix

Brimstone

Jett

Sage

Astra

Breach

Cypher

Omen

Chamber

Kay/O

Killjoy

Skye

Viper

Yoru

Neon

Raze

Reyna

The process of unlocking Agents begins when you reach level 5 and level 10. You will be able to unlock one agent in each threshold. When you reach level 5 and level 10, the game will prompt you to select an agent you wish to unlock. The Agent you choose will be available after you make the decision.

If the game does not prompt you, you can head to the Collection tab and select the Agent. If you wish to unlock more Agents, you can follow two different ways: for free or by using the Valorant Points. You can continue reading below to find the details.

Unlocking Agents for Free

In short, after you unlock the second Agent you can activate an Agent’s contract and increase the level (called Tier) to 5 to activate them. You will need to keep playing in order to increase the levels.

Head to the Agents tab located next to the Play button. Find the Agent you wish to unlock and click on it. Hit the Activate button. It will start the contract.

Keep playing the game to earn XP and open Tier 5. You can repeat the same process for other Agents to unlock them.

It is best to remember that you will have to grind some good hours (15-30 hours based on the XP you gain) to reach Tier 5 and unlock the Agents.

If you wish to skip the grind and use Valorant points to unlock Agents, you can read the section that follows.

Unlocking Agents Using Valorant Points

Before moving on to the process of using Valorant points, it is best to keep in mind that Valorant points cost real-life money. You should buy the Valorant points worth the Agents using the in-game purchase menu. Each Agent costs 1000 Valorant points.

Use the purchase option to buy 1000 Valorant points in the game.

Go to the Agents tab located next to the Play button. Select the Agent you wish to unlock. Click on View Contract. Select the Agent from the icons.

Click on the Purchase button. You will be able to use the Agent in the game.

Please keep in mind that the process of using Valorant points to unlock every single Agent can be a bit heavy on your wallet, as each Agent costs 1000 Valorant points.

Hopefully, you found the desired method to unlock the Agent you want to play with. It is best to keep in mind that Riot Games will introduce new Agents when a new Act released. Hence if the new Agent catches your eye, you now know how to unlock them.

Related Questions

How to Gain XP Fast in Valorant?

In short, you can play one of the 5 game modes to gain XP. Each game mode gives you a different amount of XP.

For instance, Unrated gives you up to 4,700 XP every match. But the XP gain varies depending on the win or loss. The Unrated games also take a longer time to finish. Likewise, the Competitive game mode gives you around 2,100 to 4,700 XP. Spike Rush will give you 1,000 XP. Deathmatch and Escalation give you 900 XP and up to 1,000 XP respectively.

You can also gain XP by finishing the Daily and Weekly missions. The Daily missions give you 2,000 XP each and the Weekly gives you 19,200 XP each.

Lastly, you can also buy the BattlePass each season which gives you an XP boost, letting you earn extra XP each game.

Is Spike Rush Faster XP?

In Valorant, each game mode gives you a different amount of XP. Furthermore, the XP gain depends on various factors such as wins or losses. The matches may also take a long or a short period of time. But in the case of Spike Rush, it only goes for 7 rounds per match and gives you 1,000 XP every game.