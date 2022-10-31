The process of unpairing the Apple Watch with the phone requires you to go through a few steps in the Apple Watch app. But, the question is whether you can do it without the phone or not.

The concern is mainly among the users who no longer have the paired iPhone but still are in need to unpair their Apple watch. But dont worry! you can easily unpair your Apple Watch by navigating through the watchs settings. Besides that, we have compiled ways to unpair Apple Watch without the need for your phone.

How to Unpair Apple Watch Without Phone?

You can unpair your Apple Watch without your phone in two ways. The first method requires no password but a combination of specific keys. It is helpful for those who have forgotten their password. Likely, another method is to proceed through the Watchs settings menu, where you need to input the passcode at some point. Lets check out each of them in detail below.

Without Passcode

First, connect the Apple Watch to its charger. Then, press the watchs side button until it displays the Power Off option.

Again, long press the Digital Crown. You can release it when the watch shows the Erase all content and settings menu. Press Reset.

You need to select the Reset option again to proceed.

With Passcode

Go to the Settings menu on your Apple Watch. Then, proceed to General.

Now, tap Reset.

Press the Erase All Content and Settings option.

Next, you will need to input your passcode. If your Apple Watch supports GPS and Cellular features, choose either: Keep your plan : It will let you pair your Apple Watch to the iPhone again

: It will let you pair your Apple Watch to the iPhone again Remove your plan: Choose this option if you have no intention of pairing your Apple Watch with the iPhone again. Also, consider canceling your cellular subscription by contacting the carrier. Now, press Erase All, and the Apple Watch will reset to the factory settings.



Unpairing the Apple Watch using these methods means erasing all the watchs information. But doing so wont disable the Activation Lock. You first need to unpair your Apple Watch, which you can achieve through the iCloud site. A detailed guide about the process is provided below.

Remove Apple Watchs Activation Lock

When you unpair Apple Watch, it will reset to the factory settings. But, the activation lock will remain. It means the watch will continue to link to the Apple ID. You need to enter the Apple ID and Password when using the watch. So, you need to remove the Apple Watchs Activation lock after unpairing it.

The Activation Lock is designed to prevent unauthorized use of your Apple Watch if it is stolen, misplaced, or lost. This feature wont let others pair a new device, unpair connected iPhones, and Turn Off the Find My option. You can follow the steps below to remove the Apple Watchs Activation Lock without the phone.

Open iCloud.com on the computer. Enter your Apple ID and password.

Then, pick the Find iPhone option.

Now, click All Devices.

Select the Apple Watch. Next, choose Erase Apple Watch.

You need to choose Next until the watch is removed. Finally, press the Remove (X) icon alongside the Apple Watch.

Does Unpairing Apple Watch Delete All Text Messages?

When you unpair your Apple Watch, you remove all the information, including text messages. But, it is only limited to the Apple Watch. The text messages on the iPhone and iCloud with the same Apple ID wont be affected.

Can I Track My Apple Watch After I Reset It?

No, you cant track your Apple Watch after your reset it. Once you go through the reset process, all information will be erased, and there will be no data to help track the watch.