Recently, many iOS users have reported that their phone calls are silenced when they receive a few incoming calls. If you’re one of them, then you have no need to worry about it.

One of the major reasons can be the newly added feature, “silence unknown callers,”. In this feature, the phone goes silent when there is a call from an unknown number. Luckily, we can disable this feature through minor tweaks in the iOS settings.

In this article, I will guide you on how to unsilence calls on iPhone in multiple ways.

Why Your iPhone Calls Are Silenced

You might not be aware of why your iPhone is silent. Your iPhone can be silent when you have the following settings enabled.

Silent Mode is on

Do Not Disturb mode is On

Call Forwarding is Active

Silencing Unknown callers is on

Bluetooth Device is connected to headsets

Sleep Schedule is On

How to Unsilence Calls on iPhone

There are various reasons for your calls being silenced on your iPhone. You can simply turn off silent mode to solve this issue. However, if it does not work, you will need to disable the silencing unknown callers feature in your iOS settings. I have mentioned other multiple ways to unsilence calls below.

Turn Silence Mode Off

The simplest way to unsilence calls on iPhone is to turn off the silence mode. Check above your volume button on the left side of the iPhone. See if the switch button is down or up. Switch the button up to turn on ringer mode.

Turn Off Do Not Disturb Mode

You activate Do Not Disturb mode on your iPhone to avoid receiving calls. So, it is most likely that you forget to disable it. Check if your iPhone is on ‘Do Not Disturb mode.’

The quickest way to turn off the do not disturb mode is from the control center of your iPhone. Depending on your iPhone model, Open the control center either from the top-right or bottom of your screen. Tap on Focus to turn it off. If you don’t have this icon on the control center, check out the given steps to turn it off from settings.

Navigate to Settings > Focus

Tap on Do Not Disturb

Switch the toggle to disable it



You can also choose to receive call notifications from your favored contacts without turning off the Disable mode.

Go to Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb Under Allowed Notifications, navigate to the People tab

Choose and add the person you want to receive calls from

Adjust Your Ringer Volume

You will not hear your incoming calls if your ringer volume is low. So, adjust it from the volume button or settings on your iPhone.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics Under Ringer and Alerts, drag the button to adjust the volume Switch the toggle for Change with buttons on. This will adjust the ringer volume with the volume buttons



Check If Your Bluetooth Device Is Enabled

Sometimes you might miss the calls when your phone is connected to Bluetooth devices. It can be your AirPods, headsets, or speakers. So, check whether your device is connected with Bluetooth or not. You can simply turn it off from the control center of your phone. However, I have provided you an alternative way in case the Bluetooth icon is unavailable.

On your iPhone, go to settings Tap on Bluetooth You will see if it is connected with Bluetooth headsets

Switch the toggle off Bluetooth to turn it off



Turn off Silencing Unknown Callers

There is silencing unknown callers feature on iPhone with iOS 13 and later. This feature doesn’t notify callers outside of your contact list. So, turn off this setting to receive calls from everyone. Check the steps to turn off this feature.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Phone

Tap on Silence Unknown Callers

Switch the toggle to turn off Silence Unknown Callers



Disable Your Call Forwarding

The call Forwarding setting on your iPhone is used to forbid incoming calls. So, you can disable your Call Forwarding to start receiving calls again. To do so, follow these steps.

Go to Settings on your iPhone Tap on Phone > Call Forwarding

Switch the toggle to the left. It will disable your call forwarding





Disabling or Controlling Screen Time

The Screen Time feature on iPhone is the amount of time you use your phone. Communication limits in this feature limit who you communicate with during the allowed screen time. You can disable this feature to avoid communication limits. If you don’t want to disable this feature, you can adjust the settings.

Open Settings on your iPhone > Screen Time

Tap on Communication Limits > During Screen Time

Choose Everyone on Allowed Communication



Disable Your Sleep Schedule

If your Sleep Schedule is on, your incoming phone calls are silenced. So, ensure that the sleep schedule is off to receive call notifications. Follow the steps to turn off your Sleep Schedule.

Go to Health App On the bottom-right of your screen, Tap on Browse Tap on Sleep

Open Sleep Schedule

Switch the toggle toward the left to turn off the Sleep Schedule



Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Turn Off Silence When My iPhone Is Locked?

There is a small button on the left side of your phone above the volume. You can switch it upward to turn off silence. You will receive a notification that your Silence Mode is off on your screen.