If you no longer use Hulu, you might want to unsubscribe your Hulu account immediately to stop recurring monthly charges. Or if you are using a Hulu free trial, you would want to unsubscribe from the account to bypass future charges before the period ends.

But, since Hulu tries to prevent its users from canceling by redirecting them through different windows, you could face several hassles while doing so. Therefore, in this article, we will guide you on how to do just that step-by-step.

How to Unsubscribe From Hulu?

Depending on the billing party, i.e., Hulu or third-party services, the steps for unsubscribing from Hulu differ. You can permanently unsubscribe your Hulu account from the website or third-party accounts. Below, we have compiled the steps to cancel Hulu in different ways.

From Hulu App

You can unsubscribe to Hulu from the app directly on Android mobile only. For iOS users and PC, you must go to the Hulu website to cancel your subscription. You can check out the steps given below.

Open Hulu app and sign in to your account Navigate to Account tab at the bottom Tap on Account Option

On Cancel Your Subscription, choose Cancel next to it

Follow the prompted cancellation process

From Hulu Website

Whether it is your premium Hulu subscription or a free trial, the steps to unsubscribe to Hulu from a website are the same. You can still access Hulu until your current subscription ends, even after canceling it. However, when it ends, Hulu will not charge you further. Thus, you will permanently lose your Hulu account.

You can check out the steps for mobile and PC below.

On Mobile

On your mobile’s web browser, open Hulu login page Enter your Hulu account credentials to log in Scroll to the bottom and tap on Manage Account

On Cancel Your Subscription, tap on the Cancel

Then, on the Cancel Subscription page, choose Continue to Cancel at the bottom

Select an option to provide the reason for your cancellation

Tap on Continue to Cancel Again, confirm by selecting Cancel Subscription

On PC

Launch the Hulu website on your PC Log in to your account Then, in the top-right corner, click on your Profile Icon > Account

On the Overview, locate Cancel Your Subscription and click on Cancel option next to it

Click on Continue to Cancel

Choose your reason from the option and click on Continue to Cancel

Again, confirm by choosing Cancel Subscription



From Third-party Billing

The steps to unsubscribe your account might differ if you use Hulu from third-party billing such as Roku, Amazon, or Apple TV. When you cancel the Hulu subscription, you can still have access to Hulu until your current billing ends. However, Hulu will not charge your third-party billing further.

On some third-party streaming services, you can cancel Hulu from their account. Similarly, you might have to unsubscribe your account from the Hulu website itself. Moreover, if you have subscribed to Hulu from your Internet Service Provider, you can contact them and ask to cancel your Hulu Plan.

Below, we have compiled the steps to cancel Hulu on Amazon for your reference.

On your web browser, open the Amazon website If prompted, log in to your account On your home screen, click on the Account & Lists at the top-right Under Your Account menu, choose Account

Scroll down to the Memberships and Subscriptions box and choose Other Subscriptions

Locate Hulu and click on the Cancel Subscription option next to it Confirm cancellation

From Apple ID

If you have subscribed to Hulu on your iPhone/iPad using your apple ID, another way to unsubscribe from Hulu could be from your Apple ID account. You can simply navigate the Subscriptions menu on your Apple ID and cancel your Hulu free trial or subscription.

Launch Settings app on your phone Tap on your Apple ID at the top

Choose Subscriptions

Tap on Hulu

Tap on a Hulu plan to unsubscribe and choose Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription

On the cancellation pop-up, choose Confirm



How to Unsubscribe From Hulu Temporarily?

In case you do not want to use Hulu for a short time, you can pause your account subscription. This comes in handy when you do not want to lose access to Hulu but still want to take a break from it.

You can pause your account for up to a maximum of 12 weeks. Similarly, once the duration ends, Hulu will reactivate automatically and start charging you. But, in case you cancel your subscription when your Hulu is paused, you will not get a subscription charge further.

Check out the steps to unsubscribe from Hulu temporarily.

On Mobile

Open your phone’s web browser and enter the Hulu website Log in to your Hulu account Scroll to the bottom and navigate to Manage account at the bottom

On Pause Your Subscription, tap on Pause

Then, set your preferred duration to pause Tap on Pause Subscription

On PC

Go to Hulu website on your PC Log in to your Hulu account Click on your Profile Icon in the top right corner Choose Account

On the Overview tab, scroll down and locate Pause Your Subscription Click on the Pause button next to it

Choose your preferred duration Click on Pause Subscription



How to Unsubscribe Hulu Add-Ons?

Hulu has access to premium add-ons like HBO Max, Showtime, etc. When you cancel your Hulu subscription, add-ons are also automatically unsubscribed. However, you can also cancel such Hulu Add-Ons separately from the Manage Add-Ons settings of your account. To manage add-ons, you must log in to your Hulu account on the Hulu website.

Find out the steps for it below.

Go to Hulu website Sign in to your account and click your Profile icon in the top right corner From the menu, choose Account

On Manage Your Account screen, click on Overview Tab Under Your Subscription, hover over Add-ons Click on Manage Add-ons

Click on the Tick icon next to the add-on you have subscribed Select the Review Changes option To confirm, click on Submit option

How to Unsubscribe From Hulu With Live TV?

There is an option to switch between your plans or remove it from your Hulu account on the Manage Plan settings. So, if you want to unsubscribe from Hulu with Live TV, you can check out the steps below.

Also, if you have subscribed to Hulu (No Ads), the steps to unsubscribe it is the same. You must navigate the Hulu browser to unsubscribe from Hulu plans or switch between them.