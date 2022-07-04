How to Unzip a Download on Windows and Mac

Unzipping a downloaded file was tricky in the past. However, with the advancement in operating systems, we can do it in just a few clicks.

We all have been in a situation where we need to mail an entire folder with large file size. Indeed, this creates a problem, and the only way to address it is by zipping the files before sending them.

Now, what if someone sends us a zipped folder? The first thing would be to download it. But, to access all these files, we must unzip them.

Here, we will discuss how to unzip downloaded files on our devices using various methods.

What Is Zipping and Unzipping?

Zipping means archiving multiple files into a single folder. The total size is reduced when we compress files, which further helps us transfer our documents quickly.

On the other hand, unzipping means extracting the files from a zipped folder. Whenever we download a compressed document, it’s necessary to unzip it. Else, we can’t view the content inside the zip file.

Well, we can compress our files and store them somewhere if we’re running low on disk space. But, we have to unzip the folder if we wish to view our documents again.

How Can I Unzip a Downloaded File on Windows 11?

Earlier, Windows required third-party services for zipping and unzipping. However, these problems have already been fixed now.

Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021. Since then, we have wondered if there’s something new added to zipping/unzipping.

Sadly, there are no big changes yet. So, we can unzip a downloaded file on Windows 11 the same way we used on Windows 10.

Unzip All the Files

First of all, make sure you have downloaded the zip file to your desired location. Now, select the zip file and right-click on it.

Choose Extract All… and set the location where you want all your files to stay.

Checkmark ‘Show extracted files when complete’ if you wish to display the folder containing the files. Finally, click on Extract.

Unzip a Particular File

Firstly, right-click on the downloaded zip file. From the drop-down menu, choose Open With and select Windows Explorer. This opens up a folder containing all the files inside that zip folder.

Now, select your desired item and copy/cut it. Paste your file to a different location.

Alternatively, you can drag and drop a specific file from the compressed folder to your desired location.

How to Unzip Downloaded File on Mac?

Unzipping downloaded files on a Mac is a lot easier than on Windows. Whenever someone sends you a zip folder, here’s what you should do to access the files in it:

Right-click on the downloaded compressed file. Select Open with… Now, choose Archive Utility. This will create a new folder consisting of all the compressed files on the existing folder.

If you want a quicker method, make Archive Utility your default program. Then, you can simply right-click on the zip folder and select Open. Else, double-click on the item, which will uncompress the zipped files.

How to Unzip Downloaded File on Linux?

We can unzip a downloaded file on Linux in both GUI and terminal. We will be exploring both methods here.

On Linux GUI

Firstly, open the directory containing your compressed file. Right-click on the item. Now, choose Extract Here to unpack your files in the same location. Else, choose Extract to… and select your desired location where you want to extract your documents.



On Linux Terminal

Type the command cd [Directory Name] to enter the zip file’s directory. Once you’re in the directory, type unzip [Zip File Name] to extract all files in the same directory.

Now, you can view each document easily.

How Do You Unzip Downloaded Files on Android?

Unzipping a downloaded file on Android isn’t complex at all. We do not even need a third-party tool as the software provides us with an in-built feature.

Nonetheless, few tools on Google Play Store are available that provide additional features. Here, we will be focusing on the simplest method of unzipping a downloaded file on Android.

Firstly, open My Files on your Android device. Open the Compressed folder. Generally, most of our downloaded zip files get stored here.

Find your downloaded zip file and select it. Choose the files you wish to keep on your device and click on Extract.

Enter your desired file name, and finally, click on Extract.

Now, visit the location to open your extracted files.

How Can I Unzip My Downloaded File on iPhone?

Like Android, iPhone provides an in-built feature to unzip your compressed files. So, it’s quite easy to uncompress your desired items.

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to unzip a downloaded file on iPhone:

First of all, download the zip file to your desired location. Now, open Files on your iPhone. Search for the downloaded compressed file. Long press on the zip file until a drop-down menu appears. Select Uncompress.

A folder with the files will appear next to the downloaded compressed file in just about a second.



Alternatively, you can simply click on the zip file. This will automatically create a folder storing the uncompressed files in it.

How Can I Unzip Downloaded Files Using Third-party Tools?

Although a built-in OS function is available for unzipping downloaded files, some still prefer using third-party tools. These special applications provide additional functionalities.

Some tools are free to use, while some only provide free trials. To take additional advantage, we need to purchase their premium services.

For the demonstration purpose, I am using WinRAR. Follow these steps to unzip your downloaded file using WinRAR: