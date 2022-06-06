You’ll see two ways when you learn how to update games on PS4 and PS5. You can let it happen automatically or update individual titles manually.

All you need is an internet connection and the latest software update for the system. Every file comes through the PlayStation Store, so there’s no need to visit other web pages to get an update.

The process is rather similar on the PS4 and the PS5. But because these consoles don’t share interfaces, we’re explaining each separately.

Automatic vs. Manual Games Updates on PlayStation

Like the console’s software, the PS4 and the PS5 update games and apps through the PlayStation Store.

Updates fix issues like bugs, crashes, or glitches. Moreover, it adds new content and deletes old content. They can also improve performance, balance the experience, and introduce new mechanics.

You can’t play multiplayer games without installing the latest updates. Luckily, you can enable automatic updates and forget about them altogether. In particular, the console may update games while on Rest Mode.

However, suppose your connection is unstable, or you don’t play too often. In that case, you may need to update your games and apps manually. Additionally, random bugs can prevent the automatic system from working normally.

Also, you can save broadband connections and energy by disabling automatic updates while on rest mode. As a result, you’d need to do some manual updates.

How to Download Games on PS4 Automatically?

You need to enable three settings to ensure your PS4 downloads games automatically:

Enabling Rest Mode downloads

Enabling games and apps automatic updates

Accessing Rest Mode

Enable Rest Mode Downloads on the PS4

The first step is ensuring the console can download games and updates while on Stand-by mode.

Go to Settings on the PS4’s Home Go to Power Saving Settings Select Set Features Available in Rest Mode Enable Stay Connected to the Internet Enable Turning On PS4 from Network. This option allows you to use the PlayStation App or Remote Play to turn on the console or purchase and download games

These settings will allow your console to download all pending content while on its standby mode, Rest Mode. Rest Mode saves energy, lowers the heat, works silently, and is more efficient in using the internet.

These features are also available for the PlayStation 5. In particular, keeping games and apps up to date is the easiest way to fix PS5 crashes.

Enable Automatic Downloads on PS4

The next step is enabling automatic games and apps downloads:

Go to Settings Select System Select Automatic Downloads Tick the System Software Update Files box Tick the Application Update Files box

These features mean every game or app requiring an update will update automatically, as long as your PS4 is on or in Rest Mode. However, you can’t play or use games or apps while they are downloading content.

Enable Rest Mode on PS4

Lastly, you’d want to learn how to enable the PS4’s Rest Mode:

Press and hold the controller PS button to open the Quick Menu Select Power Select Enter Rest Mode The power light on the controller will turn orange, which indicates the console has entered into standby mode.

How to Update Games on PS4 Manually?

The secondary option to update games and apps is manual updates. This is the case if you prefer skipping the Rest Mode features or if your connection is not very reliable.

Here’re the steps:

Hover to the game or app you want to update on your Home Page Press the Options button on the controller On the side menu, select Check for Update If the game is updated to its latest version, you’ll see this message: “The Installed application is the latest version.” If there’s an update available, select Go To – Downloads to download the update file You should see the update file on the Downloads page

How to Access the Downloads Page on PS4

PS4 games, apps, patches, and updates become available after download.

All these commands go to the Download page, where you can manage all downloading content.

The download list is hidden in the Notifications menu. Here’s how to access and manage the items:

Press the Up button on your controller (on the left analog stick) On the What’s New area, select Notifications Scroll down to downloads From this menu, you can pause or cancel downloads

How to Download Games on PS5 Automatically?

The process is the same on the newer console. it means we’re going through three steps:

Enable Rest Mode downloads

Enable automatic updates

Enter Rest Mode

Enable Rest Mode Downloads on PS5

Here’re the first steps:

Go to Settings Select System Select Power Saving Select Features Available in Rest Mode Enable Stay Connected to the Internet Enable Turning On PS5 from Network. As before, it allows you to use Remote Play or the PlayStation App

Enable Automatic Downloads on the PS5

The PS5 has settings to enable auto-updates. You may want to check them to keep the system, apps, and games updated:

Go to Settings Select Saved Data and Game/App Settings Select Automatic Updates Enable Auto-Download Enable Auto-Install in Rest Mode

You don’t have to worry anymore after turning these features on.

Enter Rest Mode in PS5

Lastly, you should learn how to enter Rest Mode on the PS5. As on the PS4, it is a standby operation that saves power, heat, and broadband. Still, it can download games and apps, even those you purchase on the PlayStation App.

Press the PS button on the controller Select Power Select Enter Rest Mode

How to Update Games on PS5 Manually?

Lastly, you can check your games and apps on your dashboard and see if they require an update.

These are the instructions for the manual process:}

Turn on the PS5 Go to the Home Screen Head to the top of the menu Select the Games tab Scroll to the game you want to update Press the Options button on your controller Select Check for Update on the new menu

This method will help you find updates on the PS5 missed and handle the process immediately.

How to Access the downloads page on PS5

The PS5 download history is easily accessible. The menu allows you you pause, play, and cancel downloads.

Here’s how to access the download menu:

Press the PS button on your controller to open the Control Center Select Download/Uploads (it has a downward point arrow icon)

Here, you’ll see all of the downloads in process. You can press the controller’s options button to pause all downloads if you’re having online issues.

You can also highlight a download and press the Options button to prioritize that game or app on the queue.