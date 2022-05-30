A graphics driver is a program required for the proper functioning of your graphics hardware. Outdated graphics drivers can cause issues like flickering screens, screen stuttering, or crashing. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to keep your graphics driver up-to-date to get the best performance out of your graphics hardware and enhance your screen experience.

Getting optimal results out of your graphics designing software is never possible without an updated graphics driver. Moreover, the latest version of the graphics driver helps to improve your gaming sessions. It prevents any possible errors when launching a game and other graphical glitches.

Here we will discuss some methods to update the graphics driver in Windows 11.

How to Update the Graphics Driver in Windows 11?

All the device drivers installed in your computer get updated on each Windows Update. But there might be various scenarios where you may need to update the driver manually.

You can update your graphics driver from simply using device manager to using the graphics card companion app like GeForce Experience. All the methods mentioned here are pretty straightforward and don’t require much of your time. Let’s learn about these methods in more detail.

Using Device Manager

Device manager is an in-built tool in Windows 11 that helps to view and manage hardware devices and their drivers. You can easily update your graphics card using the device manager. Follow these steps to update your graphics driver:

Open Device Manager. You can use the search feature or you can open it from the Run dialog box by typing devmgmt.msc In Device Manager, search for the Display Adapters option and expand it. Right-click on the graphics card name. Then, click on Update driver option.

In the next window, it will show you how you want to update the driver. If you do not have a driver with you, Choose “Search automatically for drivers” option. It will automatically download and install the updated drivers if available.

If you have a driver with you, Choose the “Browse my computer for drivers” option. On the next Window, click on “Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer.“

Click on the Have Disk button. On the Install From Disk window, click on the Browse button and select any .INF file from the list.



INF files are the only device driver file type that is accepted by the device manager. Windows will install the selected device driver and you will see a “Windows has successfully updated your driver software” window after completing installation.

Update Graphics Driver Manually

If the device manager can not find the latest drivers and show the message “Windows has determined that the best driver for this device is already installed” you need to update it manually.

Follow these steps to update your graphics driver manually:

Open Device Manager. You can directly open it by using the search feature of Windows 11 or you can open it from the Run dialog box by typing devmgmt.msc In Device Manager, search Display Adapters and expand it to see your graphics card. It will show a list of graphics cards installed on your system. Double click on the graphics card name to open its Properties window.

Select the Driver tab. Note down the name of the graphics adapter and its version.

Open the respective website of your graphics card manufacturer and download the latest version of the driver available there. Once you download the driver, launch the installer and it will install the latest version of the driver for your graphics card. Restart your PC to complete the process.

Using Windows Update

As mentioned earlier, all the device drivers installed on your computer get updated with each Windows Update but it doesn’t always work.

To get the possible graphic driver update sent by windows OS update, follow these steps:

Click on the Start button. Open the Settings app. Click on the Windows Update tab on the left side. Click on Advanced options > Optional updates.

Click the drop-down menu to see if there are any driver updates available.

If there are any graphic driver-related updates, click on the checkbox next to it and click on the Download and install button. Restart the system to finish the driver installation.

Using Intel DSA

The Intel Driver and Support Assistant is a utility tool that helps you quickly find and update your computer’s drivers associated with Intel. To update the graphics driver using Intel DSA, you need to follow these steps:

First, you need to go to the official website of Intel DSA and download the Installer tool. Click on the Download Now button. It will start downloading the .exe installer file.

Run the downloaded .exe file and Install it.

Restart your PC to complete the installation. Launch the tool. It will be launched in your default web browser. You will see a list of available updates there. If an update for Intel Graphics Driver is available, download and install it. You will see a separate Intel Graphics Driver installation wizard. Begin the installation and once the installation is completed, reboot your PC.

Using GeForce Experience

If your system makes the use of an Nvidia Graphics card, follow these steps to update it using GeForce Experience:

Download and install the Nvidia GeForce Experience software from their official website.

Launch the software, navigate to the Drivers tab near the top left corner of the screen and click on Check for updates. You will see available updates for your graphics driver. Download and installation are quite simple. You can either: Choose the Express installation option and leave it to Nvidia.



option and leave it to Nvidia. Choose Custom installation if you know the specific features that you want.

FAQs

How Do I Update All of My Drivers in Windows 11?

Microsoft has now started providing driver updates through Windows Update. So, you can update your entire Windows from Windows Update settings to update all of your drivers.

How Long Does Updating Driver Take?

It typically takes between 2 to 5 minutes. It depends upon the update size and your device’s configuration and compatibility.

Can Updating Graphics Drivers Cause Problems?

Updating graphics drivers to their latest version can sometimes cause problems due to compatibility issues. If it is the case, you can roll back the driver to the previous version from the device manager.