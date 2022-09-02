How to Update Outlook on Mac (4 Possible Ways)

Microsoft Outlook is an email hosting service that can help you manage your emails more efficiently. Microsoft often releases patches for Outlook with new features and functions incorporated. And in this guide, we’ll talk about how to install these patches by updating the application on your mac.

Although Outlook rarely runs into big problems, it can bring some issues to light time and again. Hence, updating it will fix all the unresolved bugs and will also smoothen out the application workflow.

So, we have listed all the ways to update Microsoft Outlook on an Apple computer down below.

How to Update Outlook on Mac?

If you’re using a genuine version of Outlook, updating it to a newer version is free of cost. And there are a few different ways to do so. No matter which method you choose to follow, your application will get patched with a newer build.

From the Outlook App

The easiest way to update Outlook on a Mac computer is via the application itself. Here, you have to check for updates via the application menu bar. So, for this,

Open Microsoft Outlook. Click Help on the menu bar. Choose to Check for Updates.

This automatically opens the Microsoft AutoUpdate application. On this window, click on Check for Updates. Let your system scan for newer update files. If an update is available, click on Update beside Outlook to upgrade it.



Using Microsoft AutoUpdate

Trying to update Outlook from within the application always opens Microsoft AutoUpdate. So, in case you don’t see the Check for Updates button on the application, you have to manually install Microsoft AutoUpdate to upgrade Outlook.

For this,

Download Microsoft AutoUpdate. Install the downloaded package. Click on Check for Updates.

Let your system scan for newer update files. If an update is available, click on Update beside Outlook to upgrade it.

Alternatively, you can also Update All the Microsoft Office applications if new installs are available.

From the App Store

Another way to update Outlook on your mac is through the App store. This method works best if you previously downloaded the Outlook app from here as well.

For this,

Open App Store. Select Updates from the sidebar. If any updates are available for Outlook, you’ll see an Update button right beside it.

Click on it to update your application.

Alternatively, you can Update All to install every upgrade available.

Through the Official Microsoft Website

If none of the aforementioned methods don’t work, or if you’re currently away from your computer, you can download the update file from the official Microsoft website. Once you do so, place the package file on your computer and simply install it. So,

You can download the updated file from here. For this, click Update Package besides Outlook.

Wait for the package to finish downloading. Install the package.

Related Queries

How to Switch to Beta Version?

If you want early access privilege to test beta updates (previews to newer builds), you can switch the update channel via Microsoft AutoUpdate. But keep in mind that the beta version is not the final version. That is when the particular update is released officially, everything from the UI to the overall workflow is prone to changes.

Nevertheless, if you want to try out the earliest version of each application build, here are the steps to do so: