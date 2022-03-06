How to Update PS4 and PS5 With USB

Suppose your console has been without internet for a long period. In that case, you may need to update it manually via a USB by using the Safe Mode menu.

You would know you need a system update if you experience problems like voice chat issues, games not updating, external drive not working, or controllers not charging.

Additionally, reinstalling the system software may fix all random errors, bugs, and severe firmware errors. If the PlayStation doesn’t have an internet connection, you may also need a USB drive.

Reinstalling the software is the last resort solution if all else fails. It’s still better than taking the console to service; it won’t cost you anything.

Ways to Update or Reinstall PS4 and PS5 manually

There are different steps needed to update or reinstall PS4 and PS5 system software via USB. The steps are the same for the PS4 or the PS5.

Download the relevant file

Format the external drive

Save the PlayStation file on the drive

Install the system file via Safe Mode

Download the PlayStation System File

First, you have to download different files depending on what you want to do. Please visit this site first.

PS4 System Update File: click the “PS4 console update file” button to download the update.

click the “PS4 console update file” button to download the update. PS4 System Reinstall File: click the “PS4 console reinstallation file“ to download the firmware.

click the “PS4 console reinstallation file“ to download the firmware. PS5 System Update File: on the “PS5 console update file” button for the archive.

on the “PS5 console update file” button for the archive. PS5 System Reinstall File: scroll down to the “PS5 console reinstallation file” button for the appropriate option.

Format the External Drive

The external drive could be a USB drive or an external HDD. The drive should be empty and have at least 5GB of space. Moreover, the format should be FAT32 or exFAT.

We’re using Windows 10 as the example to format the drive.

Here’re the steps to update or reinstall the PlayStation’s system software via an external drive. We’re using Windows 10 as an example to format the drive:

Plug your drive on your PC Go to This PC Right-click the drive and select Format

On File System, select exFat or Fat32. Click Start and wait for the process to finish.



Save the File on the Drive

The follow-up steps are the same, regardless of your console or downloaded file.

Ensure the external drive has the right format Using your PC, create a folder with the name “PS4” on your PC inside the drive. If you’re working with a PS5, the folder’s name should be “PS5” instead. Within the PS4 folder, create a new folder with the name “UPDATE” without the quotation marks. Save the file you downloaded into the UPDATE folder. If it’s a PS4 update or reinstallation file, its default name is “ PS4UPDATE.PUP .” A PS5 update or reinstallation file has the name “ PS5UPDATE.PUP .”

Click the taskbar arrow on the lower right of your desktop Right-click your drive’s icon and select Eject



Install the System File via Safe Mode

For the next step, it’s better to start off by power cycling the console. It’s the same process for the PS4 and the PS5:

Hold the PlayStation power button to turn off the console. Wait for the power light to stop flashing Remove all of its cables for 20 minutes Reconnect the cables Plug the USB drive with the file on the console Press and hold the power button for seven seconds until you hear the second beep Connect the PlayStation controller via USB Press the PS button to engage Safe Mode

Select the relevant option

Now, the option depends on the file you’re downloading and what you’re trying to do:

Updating PS4: Select Update System Software > Update from USB Storage Device > Ok Reinstalling PS4’s system software: Select Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software ) > Update from USB Storage Device > Ok Updating PS5: Select Update System Software

Reinstalling PS5’s System Software: Select Reset PS5 (Reinstall System Software) > Update from USB Storage Device > Ok



What if Your Safe Mode Is Stuck?

As a PlayStation user, the last thing you should know is what to do if your Safe Mode is on a loop.

Suppose you have tried various options like Restart or Initialize, and it doesn’t work. In that case, you should reinstall the system software via USB with the troubleshooter.