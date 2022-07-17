How to Use a Mouse Bungee Properly?

One of the biggest nuisances of mouse gaming is that the mouse cord would wrap up, hinder your mouse movement. Or it’ll prevent the mouse to move all the way down. Luckily for all mouse users, there is a speedy and efficient solution in the form of the mouse bungee.

Whether you use a DIY mouse bungee or an aftermarket one, this guide will show you how to set it up to optimize your gameplay sessions permanently and adequately solve all your mouse cord tangling issues.

How to Correctly Set Up a Mouse Bungee?

After purchasing any suitable mouse bungee, you must ensure that your mouse and mousepad are appropriately configured.

Before you begin, please ensure sufficient distance between your keyboard to the left or right side of the mouse and that your mousepad is sufficiently sized so that you can freely move your mouse. Here are the steps of setting up a mouse bungee:

Take the mouse bungee and place it firmly above the mouse, approximately three lengths of your mouse. The distance you choose should be the one you find most comfortable during regular mouse use.

Suppose your mouse bungee holds the cord in a fixed position at the top. In that case, there should be sufficient length between the mouse and the bungee so you can comfortably bring your mouse to the lower edge of your mousepad or desk.

Play around by moving the mouse bungee in different areas to see which one feels the most comfortable to you. Remember, no two peripheral setups are the same, and every user has other preferences.

Remember that an improper setup mouse bungee could wear down your mouse cord slightly quicker. Of course, if the cable is snapping onto the sharp edge of your desk (my case), it will degrade much quicker, and in general, a mouse bungee will help.

How to Make a DIY Mouse Bungee?

It’s not 100% necessary to have an aftermarket purpose-built mouse bungee to reap its benefits. Sure, aftermarket ones are usually hefty, have some gripping material on the bottom, and offer the most flexibility and utility. Still, with some creativity, you can get the same experience with zero budget.

The first and easiest option to do (what I use when I want to be more competitive) is to:

Pull your mouse cable so it has an extra length between your mouse and desk edge. Grab any heavy object and put it on the end of the cord towards the edge of your desk.



This technique will create a natural blend of your mouse cord and reduce drag by a noticeable amount. The only downside of using a DIY mouse bungee as opposed to an aftermarket one is that it won’t look as aesthetic, and you have to be careful not to damage your cable if you use something too heavy to pin.

The second method involves a bit of creativity on your end to find the proper materials. You can follow the general guidelines and add whatever twist you like to the gadget.

Take any object that can raise your mouse cord higher off the desk and attach an easy-to-glide insertion on top of it for your mouse cord to fit and move in-between. You can use simple tape to attach the gadget.

Should You Use a Mouse Bungee?

A mouse bungee isn’t about increased comfort during gaming or regular mouse usage; it’s much more. Having a mouse bungee significantly reduces cable drag – meaning that all your movements aiming and flicking with a mouse will be quicker and snappier. For example, in a competitive FPS game like Counter-Strike, the increased speed can result in clutching a close round.

So, if you can get a competitive advantage in speed, increased mouse movement precision, and greater comfort, why would you not opt to have some mouse bungee?

However, unless you use your creativity and DIY a mouse bungee, they will usually cost a moderate amount depending on the model and brand you get. This could make it easier to justify the price increase of getting a wireless mouse instead of solving the cord issue.

Should I Use Mouse With Bungee or Wireless Mouse?

Wireless mice solve the cord issue entirely but often introduce higher latency and need to be constantly recharged as they use built-in batteries. Wireless mice also tend to be much more expensive than their wired counterparts.

You want mice with the least latency and the highest consistency and reliability when it comes to competitive games. As only the higher-end wireless mice offer similar latency and performance, you can get the best of both worlds by using a wired mouse with a mouse bungee.