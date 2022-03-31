How to Use Admin Commands in ARK Survival

As long as you have access, admin commands can completely transform your game. They give you control over almost everything on each ARK map, granting everything from teleporting to character progression, from instantly-tame dinosaurs to endless building resources.

The hardest part of using admin commands is learning them and ensuring they’re input correctly – sometimes, even a tiny adjustment can cause your command not to work.

Who Can Use ARK Console Commands?

Console commands – another name for admin commands – can only be used by those who have administrative powers on the server.

Multiple players can have admin powers on the server; it isn’t locked to a single person. However, there will be a person or a few who can add new admin accounts. If you don’t have one and want to use console commands, speak to someone with the power to upgrade you to admin permissions.

If you’re playing a single-player server on your computer, you automatically have access to admin commands. If they aren’t working, type “enablecheats” without a server password and then enter your commands.

Do I Need a Server Password?

If your server is hosted and not a single-player server, you need a password. This is set on the hosting website in the admin control panel. If you don’t know it, talk to the person who admins the server files.

If you are on a single-player server on your computer and didn’t set up an external host, you shouldn’t have to use a server password to use admin commands. In instructions that include the server password, you can skip that entry.

How to Enable Console Commands

Sometimes you have to check to see whether the console is enabled. If you can’t access the console, you can’t use admin commands.

on PC

Navigate to your ShooterGame folder where ARK is. Open the Config folder. Open DefaultInput.ini. Search for the line that says “ConsoleKeys=Tab” and delete the semicolon near the beginning of the line. Save the file.

on PlayStation

Open the game. Press the Options button on your controller. Hold down R1+L1+Triangle+Square. Type the commands as needed. Press the Admin Command button to input the entered commands.

on Xbox

Open the game. Press the Pause button. Hold down Left Bumper, Right Bumper, X, and Y simultaneously. Type the commands you want to enter. Press the Admin Command button.

You can use any controller to choose each letter for the command. If you have a compatible keyboard, it might be easier to use that, especially if you’re doing a lot of commands.

How to Use Admin Commands in ARK

One of the essential steps to using admin commands in ARK is getting your game set up for them. You want to open your console in the game itself, enable cheats, and enter your server password.

Log in to ARK and the world you want to perform commands in. Press the Tab key. Type “ enablecheats serverpassword ” without quotes. Replace the term serverpassword with your actual admin password. Don’t include a server password if there is none.

Press Enter. Type in the admin command you want to use. Press Enter.

Now you’re able to enter admin commands for the length of the session. If you log off or the server restarts, you will have to perform these steps again to access commands.

How to Check if You Need a Server Password

If you aren’t sure whether you need a server password, try performing a simple command to see whether it works.

Press the Tab key to open the console. Type “ gfi wood 10 0 0 ” without quotes. Press Enter. Check your character’s inventory to see whether ten pieces of wood have been added to it.



If the wood appears, you don’t have to enable cheats to use admin commands. If it doesn’t, try performing the steps from the previous section and then doing these steps to make sure commands are enabled.

The benefit of using a simple command to see whether admin commands are working is that you aren’t trying to troubleshoot longer command strings. It won’t go haywire and accidentally unlock every engram in the game before you’re ready. It’s simple and has a minimal impact that you can immediately check to see whether it works.

Variables

There are many variables you might have to use when doing console commands in ARK. Understanding them is valuable.

True or False are variables that determine whether a setting is turned on or off. For example, you can type “cheat setgodmode false” to turn off god mode that you enabled with “cheat setgodmode true” or “cheat leavemealone”.

Character IDs are the specific names of dinosaurs or other creatures. You have to include these to spawn dinosaurs.

Blueprint path IDs are a long way to identify a character or item. If you’re using a Blueprint ID, leave the quotes around the Blueprint ID you copy in place. You should also follow the source capitalization. For example, the Blueprint ID of oil is “ Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Resources/PrimalItemResource_Oil.PrimalItemResource_Oil'" .

. Item IDs are like character IDs but for inanimate objects. For example, the item IDs of Oil are Oil or 159 if you’re using an itemnum command. If you wanted to spawn in Oil, you could use “cheat gfi oil 1 0 0” or “cheat giveitemnum 159 1 0 0”.

The three numbers at the end of many commands used to spawn things are quantity, quality, and whether you want the blueprint. The last number should be 0 if you don’t want the blueprint and one if you do. Quality varies depending on the item, and you can only spawn in a stack of items at once.

Admin Commands for Characters

Specific commands affect your character. Consider using these commands if you want to change the engrams you have, your level, your stats, or how the world reacts to you.

To enter creative mode, which removes any weight restrictions and enables you to craft anything without having the items in your inventory, type “gcm” or “getcreativemode” after your cheats are enabled. This also gives you god mode, unlocks all the engrams, and gives you instant crafting.

If you want to give creative mode to another player that you have selected, type “gcmt” or “givecreativemodetotarget” and they will have the same effects. It will last until they log off and then log back in.

To give creative mode to someone by using their player ID, type “gcmp” or “givecreativemodetoplayer playerid” and replace the playerid variable with the player’s ID.

If you want to prevent your character from clipping, type in “ghost” without quotes and press Enter. When you want your regular world interaction turned back on, type “walk” without quotes and press Enter.

You can use the admin command “fly” to make your character fly. When you’re ready to walk again, just type “walk” to end it. You can ghost and fly at the same time to disable clipping.

To avoid attacks by creatures, you can use the “LeaveMeAlone” command. It’s a combination of the “god”, “infinitestats”, and “enemyinvisible” commands. You can’t be injured, creatures ignore you, and you always have the max possible for each stat.

Here’s what you would enter after logging on to give an example of how to use these commands. Press Enter after each command line. This would turn on infinitestats, god mode, and enemy invisible. But then it would turn off godmode with the last command, leaving the others active.

admincheats serverpassword

cheat leavemealone

cheat god false

Admin Commands for Items

There are a few ways to add items to your game.

GFI code: This uses the item’s name – which isn’t always identical to the name in-game – to spawn items. To get 10 Rare Flowers, type “ cheat gfi RareFlower 10 0 0 ”.

This uses the item’s name – which isn’t always identical to the name in-game – to spawn items. To get 10 Rare Flowers, type “ ”. Itemnum: This uses a specific number that identifies the item to bring it into your inventory. The command for 10 Rare Flowers would be “ cheat giveitemnum 246 10 0 0 ”.

This uses a specific number that identifies the item to bring it into your inventory. The command for 10 Rare Flowers would be “ ”. Blueprint ID: Remember, internal quotations and capitalization are important when using the Blueprint idea. To spawn 10 Rare Flowers with Blueprint, this is the command: “ cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Resources/PrimalItemResource_RareFlower.PrimalItemResource_RareFlower'" 10 0 0 ”.

Sometimes I have trouble getting one to work. Swapping to another often fixes the problem.

Admin Commands for Creatures

Spawning dinosaurs in ARK Survival is a complex procedure with several different methods.

SpawnSetupDino is a command that gives you the most flexibility to determine the stats of the creature you get. It appears tamed and can be wearing a saddle when it spawns if you choose.

is a command that gives you the most flexibility to determine the stats of the creature you get. It appears tamed and can be wearing a saddle when it spawns if you choose. SpawnDino puts a dinosaur at a level you choose at your chosen position. It won’t be tame.

puts a dinosaur at a level you choose at your chosen position. It won’t be tame. Summon or SummonTamed puts a creature you choose at a random level on your location. It will not be tamed if you use the first command.

You have to use the Character IDs or Blueprint IDs of the creature you want to spawn them in. If you’re using SpawnSetupDino, you can input statistics for it, like what you want its health, speed multiplier, and damage multiplier to be.

To use SpawnSetupDino to summon a raptor at level 200 with 500 carry weight, 200 health, 50 food, and a saddle with quality of four do the following command:

cheat SpawnSetupDino "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Raptor/BionicRaptor_Character_BP.BionicRaptor_Character_BP'"

"Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Saddles/PrimalItemArmor_RaptorSaddle.PrimalItemArmor_RaptorSaddle'" 4 200 "Health=200,Food=50,Weight=500" 100 100 0

It should appear just a bit in front of you and to the side. 100 100 and 0 are location indicators for ahead of you, left or right, and up or down, respectively.

Useful Admin Commands in ARK Survival

Here are a few admin commands to try that can significantly impact your world.