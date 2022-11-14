The Google Chromecast device works wonders to deliver content when connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network. But, when your Wi-Fi is unavailable or not working at the moment, there are ways you can still enjoy your Chromecast.

What’s more, is that all the methods are fairly simple to follow. For instance, you can easily opt for a wired connection using an Ethernet cable or other options like setting up a hotspot.

How to Use Chromecast Without Wi-Fi?

Here are some ways you can enjoy Chromecast without a wireless network.

Using an Ethernet Cable

Using an Ethernet cable provides a direct and smoother internet connection than a wireless network. The Chromecast doesn’t specifically have an Ethernet port. You can, however, use Google’s power adapter. Also, check if the ethernet adapter and cable are in good condition.

Then, you can proceed to use the cable with your TV in these simple steps:

First, connect your Chromecast device to your TV’s HDMI Slot. Plug the Ethernet adapter cable into the mini-USB port on your Chromecast. Now, take your Ethernet cable and connect it to your router. Then, connect the Ethernet cable’s other end to the Chromecast Ethernet adapter. Plug your Ethernet adapter into a power source/outlet. You can now start streaming using your Google Home app on your phone.

Using Guest Mode

If you don’t have an Ethernet cable, a simple way to enjoy your Chromecast device is by using the Guest mode. Every model except the Chromecast with Google TV has the Guest mode. You can use your Chromecast to mirror your device, like your phone. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your Chromecast will still need some form of internet. This method is only for cases when the internet is unavailable on your device only.

Additionally, you’ll also need to have the Guest mode already turned on your Chromecast. If you have it enabled, you can use a hotspot on your device. Similarly, your phone must be compatible with the Google Home app and Chromecast as well. If you use Android, it must be above the 8.0 version. If you’re an iOS user, it must be above 14.0.

If you’re the host, you can first turn on the Guest mode in this manner:

Launch the Google Home app. Select your device.

Now, move to Settings. Select Recognition and Sharing. Navigate to Guest Mode Settings and select Guest mode. You can now view the Guest Mode PIN. Select Guest mode. Slide the toggle to turn on Guest mode.



Meanwhile, if you’re a guest, you can connect to Chromecast using the following steps on your phone:

Go to your phone’s Settings.

Select Google and move to Devices and Sharing.

Tap on Cast Options and toggle on Guest Mode.

In the Pop-Up, box tap on OK.

Open an app that supports Chromecast and tap on the Cast logo. Select Nearby Devices. You might notice a pop-up option asking you for the four-digit PIN.

Screen Mirroring with Chromecast

Another way to use your Chromecast is by mirroring your screen. For this method, you can turn on cellular data on your phone and start a personal hotspot. Then, you can try connecting your Chromecast to your new hotspot. Although, it’s not always reliable since Google doesn’t officially support mobile hotspots for Chromecast.

So, you’ll need two devices to set the connection properly. Use one device to set up the hotspot and the other to set up a WLAN connection. Then, you can follow these steps:

Turn on the hotspot on your smartphone.

Connect another device like your laptop or your secondary phone to the hotspot as well. Make sure your Chromecast is connected properly. Then, turn on your TV. Wait for your Chromecast to your mobile hotspot. Your TV might display a notification that there’s no internet. But you can ignore it and open the Google Home app on your phone. Tap on the Mirror or Cast My Screen option.

Now, you can stream your desired content on your TV.



Using a Travel Router

If you happen to have a travel router on hand, you can also use it to create a hotspot quickly. This device is especially handy if you’re out traveling and don’t have access to the internet. Simply use the router with your laptop to establish a hotspot. Then, connect your Chromecast to that network with the Google Home app.

Next, connect a secondary device to mirror your preferred content on your TV.