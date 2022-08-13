How to Use Discord on Xbox One?

Finally, the news about Discord coming to the Xbox series has raised a wave of excitement among Xbox users. This collaboration allows Xbox users to communicate easily with peers and fellow gamers using Discord.

The new feature will be a barrier-breaking feat. The cross-platform framework allows Xbox users to chat with anyone using the same Discord voice channel.

So, without further delay, let’s explore the method to use Discord on Xbox One.

Ways to Use Discord on Xbox One

Before you head to use Discord on the Xbox One, you need to get mobile apps for both Discord and Xbox. You can use Android or iOS based on your preference, but both these apps should be installed on the same device. You can search and download both these mobile apps from your respective app stores.

Also, you will need a Discord account. If you don’t have one, you can create it via the browser or app.

Likely, let’s check out the necessary method to connect and use Discord on your Xbox One console.

Link Xbox From Discord

To use the Discord app on your Xbox One, it is necessary that your Xbox account is connected with the Discord app. Doing so will ensure the linkage of the Xbox and Discord accounts.

You can follow the steps below to link your Xbox account to the Discord app.

First, launch Discord. Enter your login details. Then, click on the Gear icon right beside your user name. It will open the User Settings. Now, choose Connections from the left side panel. Next, click the Xbox icon. It will then open a new window, and you need to enter the Xbox login details.



Note: For the mobile app, you need to tap Profile photo > Connections > Add and select the Xbox from the list of options. Then, click Login with Microsoft from the Authorization window and enter the necessary details.

Link Discord From Xbox

Likely, it becomes necessary to link your Discord account to the Xbox console. This section will discuss how you can achieve the process using the Xbox console and Xbox app.

On Xbox Console

On the Xbox console, open the guide menu. Then, select the Profile & System tab. From the list of menus, choose Settings. Now, click Account from the left sidebar. Next, select the Linked social accounts option. Navigate to the Discord tile and select Link.

On the console’s joystick, press the A button. After that, select the Yes option. Now, head back to the Discord mobile app. Then, choose Settings > Connections > Add > Xbox. Next, enter the Authorization pin displayed on the console’s screen.



On Xbox App

First, launch the Xbox mobile app. Enter the login credentials. Then, click the Avatar icon on the lower right corner of the screen. Now, select the Gear icon. You will see it on the upper right side. Choose the Linked Accounts option. Next, choose Discord and provide the login details.

Setting Up and Logging In

To set up and log in to the Discord app on your Xbox One, follow the steps below:

First, on the Xbox One, go to the guide section and choose the Parties & chats tab. Navigate and click on the ‘Try Discord Voice on Xbox today!‘ option. You will see the QR code on the screen.

Then, open up the Discord app on the phone or tablet. Next, head to the Profile menu by tapping the Profile icon at the bottom right corner. Now, choose the Scan QR Code option under the User Settings heading.

Scan the QR code on the Xbox. It will display a ‘Discord is now on Xbox!’ message. You will now need to tap Get Started. After that, select the Continue option. Now, enter your Xbox account credentials and proceed forward. Click the discord icon on the top panel. Then, tap Authorize and Continue.

Next, click Done.

Join Discord Voice Channel

After setting up the app on the Xbox console, the next major step would be to access the voice channel on the console. The process to join the discord voice channel on Xbox One will require both the Discord mobile app and the Xbox app. It can sound tricky, but seeing the steps will make it much clearer.

So, follow the steps below to know the procedure.

On the Discord mobile app, connect to a Voice channel. Then, from the voice channel, swipe upwards. It will display the menu. From there, tap on the Join on Xbox option.

It will then open the Xbox app. Now, tap on your Xbox console and select the Transfer Audio button.

On the Xbox screen, you will see the successful connection notification.

How to Show the Connected Account on the User Profile?

Also, you can display the connected device information on your Discord profile. Also, the person who shares the same server with you will also know what game you are playing.

Here’s how you can display Xbox information on the profile section: