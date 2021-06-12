How to Use a Laptop as a Second Monitor

Do you have a spare laptop lying around? Would you like to use it as a second monitor for your main computer?

Windows 10 gives you the option to wirelessly connect a laptop to use it as a second monitor. First, on your laptop, go to settings. Then click on system and scroll to Projecting to the PC.

Then, follow our step-by-step guide on how you to use your laptop as a second monitor.

For those who got an error message saying, “Protected content cannot be viewed on this device,” there are some troubleshooting points at the end of the article.

On the Laptop You Want to Use as a Second Monitor

First of all, there are a few things you will have to do in the laptop you are planning to use as a second monitor.

Allowing Projection Access

Go to ‘Start’, type ‘Projection settings’, and click on it. This will open a settings window with the header “Projecting to this PC”.

In the drop-down menu where it says “Some Windows and Android devices can project to this PC when you say it’s OK”, select “Available everywhere” or “Available Everywhere on Secured Networks” depending on your security concerns. In the drop-down menu where it says “Ask to project to this PC”, select “Everytime a connection is requested” or “First time only” depending on your security concerns.

Author’s Note: If none of the above features are available and your screen looks something like this,

Click on optional features

Select Add a feature

Find Wireless Display and install it.



Then return back and follow the steps listed above.

Optional steps

Optional: For added security, in the drop-down menu where it says “Require PIN for pairing”, select “First Time”. (You may skip this step and leave the option as “Never”.)

Optional: If you are concerned about preserving the battery of your laptop, you may turn On, “This PC can be discovered for projection only when it’s plugged into a power source”.

Note: Make sure you take note of the PC name of your laptop.

On the Main Computer

Now that you’ve setup your laptop’s projection settings, go to your main computer and follow these steps:

Press ‘Windows + P’. A sliding window will appear from the right side of the screen. In this window, you will find a link named ‘Connect to a Wireless Display’ at the bottom. Click on it.



Note: If your PC does not support Wi-Fi, the ‘Connect to a Wireless Display’ link will not show up. Your computer will start searching for available wireless displays, and the PC name of your laptop will appear on the list. Click on it to connect.

Note: If your Laptop does not appear in the search results, try manually entering it’s PC name in the search bar.

On the Laptop You Want to Use as a Second Monitor

Back on your laptop, a small dialogue box will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen, asking you to give your main computer access to the laptop’s screen. Click on ‘Allow’.

This will open the ‘Connect App’ and thus your main computer will be connected to your laptop.

On the Main Computer

Now that your main computer is connected to your laptop and ready to project, you need to select the type of projection.

First, press ‘Windows + P’. You will find a few options in the Project window. The options that are of interest to you are ‘Duplicate’ and ‘Extend’.

Extend

Selecting this option will treat your laptop screen as an extension of your main monitor. The laptop screen will be like some extra space on your original screen.

Duplicate

Selecting this option will duplicate the screen of your main computer as it is on to the laptop. Your laptop screen will mirror the screen of your main computer as it is. So you will have two screens displaying the same content.

Troubleshooting: Protected content cannot be viewed on this device

While the steps listed above will work flawlessly for most users, some might get an error message on their laptop that reads: “Protected content cannot be viewed on this device.”

If you are experiencing this problem, there are a few things you can try:

Turn Off Firewall

The first thing you should try is turning off the network firewall in the laptop you are trying to connect to. To do this, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on ‘Start’, type ‘Firewall & network protection’ and click on it.

Step 2: In the Firewall & network protection settings, click on ‘Private Network’. Turn ‘Off’ the firewall.

Step 3: Repeat step 2 for ‘Public Network’.

Step 4: Restart your Laptop & try connecting again.

Hopefully this will resolve your issue. If it doesn’t try the next solution.

Allow Media Access

Step 1: Click on ‘Start’, type ‘Control Panel’ and click on it.

Step 2: In the ‘Control Panel’ click on ‘Network and Internet’ > ‘Network and Sharing Center’.

Step 3: In the ‘Network and Sharing Center’, select ‘Media streaming options’ from the list on the top left hand side.

Step 4: In the dialogue that appears, click on ‘Turn on media streaming’. You will likely be asked to confirm your choice.

Step 5: Restart your Laptop & try connecting again.

Hopefully this will resolve your issue. If it doesn’t try the next solution.

Check Miracast Availability

If neither of the first two solutions worked for you, you might have to check the availability of Miracast on your laptop. Miracast is the technology that makes wireless streaming possible between devices. And if either of your devices (the main computer or the laptop) doesn’t have it, you will not be able to follow the steps described in this article.

Follow these steps to check the availability of Miracast in your computer:

Step 1: Press ‘Windows + R’ to open the Run window. Type in “dxdiag” and press enter. If you are prompted with a dialogue box, click ‘Yes‘. This will open the ‘DirectX Diagnostic Tool’ window.

Step 2: In the ‘DirectX Diagnostic Tool’ window, click on ‘Save All Information…’. Find a suitable location and name for the file and save it.

Step 3: Once you have saved the Diagnostic Information file, open it.

Step 4: In the list, locate ‘Miracast’. It should say “Available, with HDCP” next to it. If it says “Not Available”, then unfortunately you won’t be able to follow the tutorial above.

Hope this article was helpful.