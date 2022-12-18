How to Open and Use “Reading List” on Google Chrome

If you love to stay updated with the latest web articles and video content, then the Reading List feature on Google Chrome is going to be your best friend. This feature is another space on your Chrome browser where you can organize the web pages that you want to read later. Think of it as an advanced version of the traditional bookmarks.

What makes Reading List special is that it allows for offline viewing as well. So, you can still read your saved articles on the go without the internet. Adding to the convenience factor, it also syncs with your Google account. So you can access your list from any device.

You can find this feature on your PC as well as your iPhone. Although Android doesn’t have this feature yet, there’s a workaround you can try.

What is the Reading List?

As the name suggests, this list is specifically for reading or viewing content since your bookmarks can easily get cluttered. Nevertheless, here is a quick rundown on what you need to know about this useful feature:

To use the offline feature on your PC and Android phone, you’ll need to download the web pages.

On your iPhone, saving a page to the list automatically downloads it for offline viewing.

When in the offline mode, you won’t view any advertisements or photo/video content.

You can mark the pages you’ve already read or unmark them again as well.

On your phone, you can even add pages from other browsers to your Chrome Reading list.

You can also add new pages and delete or share them to other platforms.

How to View Reading List on Google Chrome?

First, let’s start with where you can find this feature on your device.

Chrome for Android doesn’t have a Reading List. But, you can still download a webpage for online or offline viewing, which functions the same way. First, open Chrome and tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Tap on the Downloads icon. You can find all your saved web pages in this Downloads folder.

For Windows, macOS, or Linux, the steps below are similar. All your saved pages will remain in this Reading list, and you can view them at any time. You can also check the tick mark next to a page and mark it as read or unread.

Check your toolbar in the top-right corner. On the left of your Chrome profile icon, click on the Show Side Panel icon. The icon looks like a tiny square. A side panel named Reading List will open up on your current webpage.

You can click on the button and choose to view either the Reading list or your Bookmarks. To close the Reading List, click on the X mark next to it.

On your iPhone, open the Chrome app and tap on the three dots in the bottom-right corner. From the menu options, tap on the Reading List. Depending on whether you have pages on the list, you’ll be able to view Pages You’ve Read or Unread.



How to Add/Save a Web Page to Reading List?

Reading lists are convenient to use and you can instantly add a web article to it. You can view them online or even offline. To view a page offline, you’ll need to download it if you’re on a PC or an Android phone. Now that you know where to find the Reading list, let’s see how you can add a web article to the list.

Open Chrome and visit any website or web page that you want to save. Next, click on the Show Side Panel icon. Make sure you’ve selected Reading List. Now, click on Add Current Tab.

To view any page, simply click on it from the Reading list.

There’s also another way you can add a website to your Reading list:

Right-click on your current tab. Then, click on Add Tab to Reading List.



If you want to view the same page offline on your PC, you’ll need to take these steps:

Open the web page you want to download. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner. Go to More Tools > Save page as. Alternatively, you can also just press CTRL + S to save the page.

Then, save the page to any location on your PC.

When you want to revisit the page offline, simply click open the file and it will open in your default browser.

On an iPhone, open the webpage of your choice. Tap on the More icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Then, select Add to Reading List. You’ll also see a success message that says, “Added to Reading List.” Unlike Android, adding a web page to the Reading list on your iPhone automatically downloads it. So you can view it offline as well.



Another way you can add an article to the Reading List on your iPhone is by tapping once on the URL address. Then, tap again on the URL to open up additional options. Then, select Add to Reading List.

How to Delete a Page from Reading List?

If you want to delete unwanted pages from your Reading List, you can follow these steps:

To delete a page you downloaded on your PC, you can simply delete the file normally. If you want to remove pages from the Reading list on your Chrome browser, here’s how you can do so:

On the Chrome browser, click on the Side Panel icon and open the Reading list. Hover over the page you want to delete. Click on the X icon to delete it.



If you’re on an iPhone, go to Chrome and tap on the More icon. Navigate to your Reading list. Tap on Edit at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Select the pages you want to delete. Tap on the Delete option in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Then, tap on Done.



How to Share a Page from Reading List?

Although you can’t directly share your entire Reading list, you can share the pages individually.

On your PC: You can send or share the saved web page file via any social media or email.

You can send or share the saved web page file via any social media or email. On iPhone: Tap on More and open the Reading List. Long-press any page and then tap on Share.

Tap on More and open the Reading List. Long-press any page and then tap on Share. On Android: Open Chrome and go to Downloads. Keep holding a page and then tap on Share.

How to Add Page to Reading List from Another App?

Exclusive to iPhones, you open any website on any browser and still add it to your Chrome Reading List. Here are the simple steps to do so: