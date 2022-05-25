The Windows 11 version pushed a better user interface, lesser bugs, and advanced features. It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know why a user would want to upgrade, but what if you don’t meet the hardware requirements for the Windows 11 installation?

That’s where Rufus comes handy. But if you don’t know how to use it, this article will guide you on how to download the Windows 11 operating system using Rufus.

What is Rufus?

In their own words, “Rufus is a utility that helps format and create bootable USB flash drives, such as USB keys/pendrives, memory sticks, etc.”

Simply, when you download Windows 11 using Rufus, your computer will boot from the file system in your flash drive, not your hard drive. Rufus is useful for devices whose hardware is incompatible with the latest Windows 11 operating system.

How to Use Rufus to Download Windows 11

To begin, users must have a completely formatted flash drive connected to their PC. This flash drive will be hosting the Windows 11 system files required to boot the computer. For step-by-step instructions on how to use Rufus to Download Windows 11, follow these instructions:

Download Rufus

You need to download the latest version of Rufus in order to download Windows. You can install the utility here.

Download the latest Windows 11 ISO

The Windows 11 ISO (International Organization for Standardization) contains the files required to install the operating system. You can legally download the files from Microsoft’s website here.

Check the Partition Type of Your HDD or SSD

On your PC, open Disk Management. On the bottom-left, right-click on your hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD) to select Properties. Select the Volume tab on the top and check the Partition Type.

Enter Details Under Drive Properties

Open Rufus. On the dialogue box that appears, fill in the necessary details:

Device: Select the formatted flash disk you intend to put the Windows 11 system files. Boot Selection: Select Disk or ISO image (Please select) option on the drop-down menu. On your right, click SELECT and browse for the Windows 11 ISO you installed. Partition Scheme: Enter the partition type of your HDD or SSD.

After entering the details, select START and press OK on the dialogue box with the warning message. Wait for some time for the installation process to complete.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can Rufus download Windows 11?

Yes, Rufus can now download the Windows 11 operating system to run on devices incompatible with running the system.

Is Windows 11 free?

It is free for a user to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. However, your system should meet the hardware requirements to install the Windows 11 operating system.

How many GB is WIndows 11 storage?

The system requires a total of 64GB. However, additional storage is necessary for the system to push its frequent updates.