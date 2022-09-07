Snapchat is popular among youths. One of the main reason for it’s popularity is their unrealistic lenses and filters. And, with this ever-growing fame, Snap Inc. has taken it a step further by letting users use Snapchat filters on Microsoft Teams.

Yes, you heard it right. It is possible to use Snapchat filters on Teams. The requirement to use the app is minimal, and the installation process is straightforward.

How to Use Snapchat Filters on Teams?

In order to use the Snapchat filters on Teams, you first need to download and install the application called Snap Camera. It incorporates a variety of Snapchat filters and works in tandem with the device’s webcam.

You can use the available Snapchat filters before the meeting starts or during the meeting hour as well.

Step 1: Install Snap Camera

Snap Camera is the official application designed mainly for computer users by Snap Inc. One of the prerequisites for using the Snapchat filters on Teams is this app. The app provides a vast range of lenses that you can utilize on apps using your device’s webcam.

Download And Install

To install the Snap Camera app, you need Windows 10 OS or macOS 10.11 plus. If you meet these requirements, you can then follow the process below to download and install the Snap Camera on your device.

Head to the Snap Camera’s Official site and press Download.

Scroll down and read and check the User App License Agreement option. Then, check the reCAPTCHA as well. Now, click Download for Mac or Download for PC based on your device.

The app will start downloading. Once the app finishes downloading, go to the download location and install the application.

Setup the App

After you download and install the Snap Camera app, there are a few settings you need to select/change in the app. To do so,

Open the app and choose Next > Finish. Now, try different filters available on the app. Click the Cog icon on the top-right side of the screen.

Then, select your device camera from the Choose your camera option. You can also adjust the camera resolution and microphone option.



Step 2: Use Snapchat Filters on Teams

Once the Snap Camera is set up on your device, you can then access and use the Snapchat filters on Teams. But, first, you need to open the Snap Camera option and try on the filters to be able to incorporate them in Teams. Then, you can follow the steps below:

Before Meeting

You can open the settings menu and select the Snap Camera settings to allow Teams to access and use the Snapchat filters in meetings.

Open Microsoft Teams. Input your login credentials to enter the app if you haven’t already logged in. Click the miniature Profile photo on the top ribbon of the app. Select the Manage account option.

Then, choose the Devices option. Navigate to the Camera section and open the drop-down menu. Pick Snap Camera and exit the setup screen.



During Meeting

If you haven’t already chosen the Snap Camera from the settings, then you can choose it directly while attending a meeting. For that,

Select the More option from the top panel. Now, choose the Device settings option.

Go to the Video Settings option and click the drop-down menu.

Assign Snap Camera as the dedicated camera to use in Teams.

You will see the Snapchat filter on your video.

Related Questions

Can I Change Snapchat Filters From Teams App?

No, it is not possible to change Snapchat filters from Teams. However, once you select Snap Camera as your preferred camera on Teams, you can head back to the Snap Camera app and change the filter. You can do this while you are on an ongoing meeting or outside the meeting on Teams.

You can select from the list of the recommended Snapchat filters, or you can even type and search for your favorite lenses.

Why Am I Getting Snap Camera Logo Instead of a Video on Teams?

It’s worth noting that to use the Snapchat filters on Teams, it is necessary to run Snap Camera in the background. If you completely quit the Snap Camera, you will end up getting the Snap Camera logo on Teams, even when you select Snap Camera in Teams.

So, to run the Snapchat filters properly without any hindrances, you must let the Snap Camera app run in the background. Then, you can try out different filters from Snapchat on Teams.

If you still face the problem, you can force quit both Teams and Snap Camera and reopen them.