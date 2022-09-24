How to Use Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams?

If you often teach students online through the MS Teams platform, MS Whiteboard is hands down the best tool for you. Aside from school work, it is also useful for making online presentations for your workspace.

Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams is an inbuilt feature that you can easily access in just a few simple steps. It works the same way as a whiteboard you’ve seen in schools or workplaces, except it is online. You can use this to make presentations and sketch out your ideas collaboratively.

MS Whiteboard is only accessible in Teams for School or Work. You won’t be able to use this feature if you have Microsoft Teams for Personal Use. However, despite having a personal account, we still have an option for you. Read this article till the end to find out the solution.

How to Enable Whiteboard for Your Organization?

If MS Whiteboard isn’t enabled for your Teams, you won’t be able to use it. This feature is accessible only to the admins. So, to authorize it, here’s how you can use the Whiteboard in the Teams meetings.

Open your Web Browser and search for Microsoft Teams admin center. Click on your Profile icon in the top right corner. Select the Settings option. Go to Service & Add-ins.

Scroll down to Whiteboard and enable “Turn Whiteboard on for your entire organization.”

Click on the Save button.

How to Use Whiteboard Windows in MS Teams?

If you are the person hosting the meeting, it is easy for you to screen share. This option is available for all members of the meeting by default. However, if the admin has assigned you the attendee post, you might not be able to share your screen. Only one member can share their screen at a time.

As you share the Whiteboard, you can also choose whether you want the participants to edit or not.

Open Microsoft Teams. Go to the Calendar tab and join/start the meeting.

Click on the Join Now button.

Click on the Share icon on the top right menu for the Application version. Meanwhile, click on the Open tray option at the bottom for the Web version. Under the share content section, select Microsoft Whiteboard.

Select either premade Whiteboard options or a new Whiteboard option. Choose either the “Present Whiteboard. Only you can edit.” or “Collaborate on Whiteboard. Everyone can edit.” option. This decides whether other participants can make edits or not.

Click on the Inking icon. Select the tool you want to use.



Once the meeting ends, the Whiteboard gets saved in the clouds on its own.

Tools on the Whiteboard

It is necessary to have a pen to create a presentation. MS Whiteboard has three pens with 15 different colors available for you. In addition, there’s also a rainbow color and a galaxy color. You can change the color of your pen by clicking on its icon, and the color menu will appear. The option to adjust ink thickness by dragging the scrollbar is also available. You can set it from 1 to 6.

While presenting, pointing out a specific thing is important for better understanding. For this very reason, there’s a single arrow and double arrow option located at the end of the menu box.

Aside from the pens, you can also find tools like a Ruler, different colored Highlighters, and an Eraser. You get a variety of choices to select from on the MS whiteboard. From adding text to adding sticky notes, you can perform various tasks. Furthermore, there’s a Lasso Select option that lets you move around the things you draw using the pen.

You can also find a Create icon right below the inking icon. Various options like Notes, Text, Shapes, Reactions, Images, Templates, and Documents appear when you open this menu. You can use these tools to fill your Whiteboard to reflect your ideas and creativity.

How to Allow Participants to Edit?

If you want to allow other people in the meeting to participate in your presentation and make an edit, then you can easily allow them to do so in the following ways.

Open the Whiteboard window in the Teams meeting. A dialogue box appears. Select the “Collaborate on Whiteboard. Everyone can edit.” option.

In case you chose the Present Whiteboard and later want other participants to make an edit, click on the Settings icon. Enable the “Other participants can edit” option.



Why Can’t I Find Whiteboard on MS Teams?

You might not see the Whiteboard option on the share tray if you use teams for personal use. The Whiteboard feature is only available for Teams for organizations.

If you have to use Whiteboard despite having a personal account, here’s what you can do.

Screen sharing option is available for both teams. When you can’t access the Whiteboard, you can open a tab with the MS Whiteboard application or on the web and use it. However, it has a downside. The participant won’t be able to take part in drawing or writing on this Whiteboard since you will share your screen rather than use this tool on the Teams.