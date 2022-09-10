How Do I View Dropbox Logs? (Updated 2022)

Dropbox is popular amongst teams to share files and make them sync across devices for seamless collaboration. But considering the versatility in file sharing, there can be potential security risks, especially regarding confidential files. Someone might give unauthorized access to an important file to someone else or outside the organization.

This is why it’s ideal for keeping track of all the changes and history of your Dropbox files. The good news is that Dropbox offers many options to view specific details of which user made what changes from what device. You can even view the IP address of a connected browser, which can come in very handy.

How to View Dropbox Logs?

There are multiple types of logs you can view on Dropbox. They are the Activity log, Events log, and Connected devices log.

Activity Log

The activity log consists of valuable data, like the date of when users add, edit, move, rename, rewound, or delete files/folders. You can find this log in the All Files tab from the Home section. Here’s how you can view your activity log:

Log in to Dropbox with your current account from any web browser. Expand the right pane. At the bottom of the pane, click on Activity.

Here, you can see all the updates and history of your latest files. You can also click on Filter and select the specific type of file based on Added, Deleted, Edited, and so on. If you have Viewer Info turned on, you can also see the users who viewed your file or if someone is actively viewing the file.



It’s worth noting that you can only view the activity log of files if you have the ‘Can Edit’ access or you own the file. You also can’t view any login information or the data of accounts linked to Dropbox. Additionally, you can’t access the activity of a file if someone has downloaded or already edited it on another platform.

Events Log

In the Events log, you can view additional information about the users when they make certain changes to your files. For instance, you can check when some edits, adds, deletes, allows or removes permission, shares, or moves files. But, you can’t view any login information.

Here’s how you can check your Events log:

Visit the Dropbox Events page from any web browser. On the main screen, you can check all the logs, like the date and times as well of the events. On the right side, you also get the option to set a specific date to view your events.



Connected Devices Log

If you want to check which devices and browsers are actively linked or connected to your Dropbox account, you can check such logs as well. Here’s how you can view it:

Visit the Dropbox Account page on a browser. Then, go to the Security tab. In the Web browsers section, you can view which specific browsers, like Chrome or Opera have Dropbox logged in. You can also see the location of the browser.

If you hover over the info icon, you can also view the exact IP address of the browser.

If you move down to the Devices section, you can view the names of the devices as well as the location. Similarly, you can again hover over the info icon next to the device details and view the IP address.

Likewise, you can view the connected mobile devices in the Paper mobile devices section. Below it, you can find the details of any connected mobile contacts. Now, move over to the Connected Apps tab where you can view the apps that are currently linked to your Dropbox account.



How to Check Your Team Activity?

Besides the overall logs of your Dropbox account, you can also check the current activity of your team members. One primary way to do this is to use your admin account and view the Business Insights dashboard. This can also give you a better insight into making sure your work is secure. You can check it by going to the Admin Console portal, which allows you many admin privileges.

Here, it’s easy to review which team members added, edited, viewed, or shared files over the last 28 days. You can also check the complete file storage space of your team along with additional details, like sign-in devices and locations. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow: