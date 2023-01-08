how-to-watch-live-sports-on-roku

If you are into sports, Roku TVs and streaming sticks have extensive lists of sports channels in their store. You can add channels like ESPN, CBS sports, UFC and enjoy the live broadcasts. Although most of them are free channels, some needs paid subscription.

Besides, live streaming channels such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, etc also offer live sports. Also, if you own Roku TVs, you can use an existing antenna to watch live sports on local channels.

Add Sports Channels

The Roku channel store has a separate category for sports. Therefore it is easy to add popular sports channels to your account and watch live streaming. Check out the list of available sports channels on your Roku Channel Store before adding them.

There are several ways to add channels to your Roku TV or Roku streaming stick. Whenever you add a new channel, it stays on your account. So you can simply check for updates on the devices with the same account to sync them. We have compiled the quickest way to add sports channels below.

Power On your Roku TV or streaming stick. Press the remote’s Home button. Go to Streaming Channels.

Scroll down to locate Sports categories.

Use the Directional Pad buttons on remote to locate your preferred channels.

Once you find a channel, press OK button to open it. Choose Add Channel.

Press OK.

Now, open the Sports Channel.

Sign in or Sign Up an account if needed.



Use Live Streaming Channels

Another way to watch live sports on Roku is via live streaming channels. If you already have an active membership on such channels, it will save you from subscribing to sports channels. You can add them using the same steps as above and sign in to watch. This is also a great alternative to cable TVs.

Here are the list of popular channels that has live sports:

fuboTV Watch Live Sports & TV

Hulu with Live TV

Sling TV

AT&T TV

YouTube TV

Use Antenna

You can connect the existing antenna to your Roku TV and switch input to watch channels. Some of the compatible antennas are an HDTV antenna, cable TV source, and ATSC tuner (Advanced Televisions Systems Committee).

Roku TVs have in-built input for Live TV antenna. So you can watch local sports channels for free. But for live sport broadcasts, it may depend on the channel.

Firstly, connect the Antenna to your Roku TV. (The steps for setting up might differ according to the antenna you use) Go to the TV’s Home Screen. Launch Settings.

Navigate to TV inputs.

Select Live TV > Scan for channels.

Choose Start finding channels.

Pick I have an antenna, search for channels on the pop-up.

On the prompted pop-up, choose your preference. Then, the TV will scan for channels. Select Done.

Now, a Local channel should appear on your screen. You can change channels to find and watch Sports.

Use Screen Mirroring or AirPlay

Roku TVs and streaming sticks have both Screen Mirroring and AirPlay features. You can cast live Sports from your device to Roku. This method can come in handy as a last resort when other ways do not work. Some of the sports channels support casting features. Although, some might not allow you because of the Digital Rights Management (DRM) policy.