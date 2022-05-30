Call Of Duty warzone is a first-person shooting battle royal game. But it gets insanely difficult if you are going alone for the win. You need to understand when to loot, shoot, and flee from the battlefield.

There are three game stages where you have to change your tactics, so timing everything is essential. Just like any other battle royale game, the gas circle closes quickly. It will let you know it’s time to change course. Therefore, you need to set time for changing strategy accordingly and use those circles to your advantage.

There are various tips and tricks to play warzone solo. I will provide you Guidelines from early gameplay to the end of the closing circle in order to win warzone alone.

How to Win COD Warzone Solo

From perks to weapons to the movement, there are basic skills required for you to win Call of Duty warzone solo. Below is the breakdown of each topic that you can apply during gameplay.

Early Gameplay

In this stage, everybody will be busy looting and rushing toward enemies. There will be 150 players, mostly dropping on hot zones. You are more likely to encounter some. But, don’t rush. Let enemies come to you. Keep your distance while looting, you have plenty of time to be ready for battle when enemies approach.

At this point, you should be good at aiming precision and prone. Only aim through the scope when you are confident of hitting the target. Distance of enemies does affect bullet drop, be precise on aiming at enemies head.

Keep an Eye on the Closing Circle

There are seven circles, with each one closing faster than the previous. Use your minimap to view the time and the next location area for the next circle. You will have plenty of time planning tactics if you move along with time and inside the circle.

Also, keep watching the number of players alive. The more players alive in a small circle, the higher chance for you to get caught by enemies.

Use Ghost Perks To Your Benefit

When players are less in numbers, and nearby, almost everybody will have heartbeat sensors to track enemies around. Using the Ghost perk will make you undetectable by Drones, UAVs, and Heartbeat sensors. But, be cautious. You are not the only one to have the Ghost perk.

Complete the Contract as Soon as You Drop

Contracts are the mission on your map. Upon completing, you will be rewarded with money and some rare items. If you’re going with the mindset of completing a contract, accepting one that is far from the hot zone can be the safest option. Those contracts are less likely to be swamped with enemies, and you will get easy loot.

It’s the best way to earn cash and get some loot early. Don’t go dropping on hot zones with lots of contracts. The best strategy is to drop near the place of contracts that is far from hot zones. Those contracts are less likely to be swamped with enemies, and you will get easy loot.

Watch out While Grabbing Your Loadouts

It is almost impossible for the red smoke to go undetected. When the loadout is dropped, be on the lookout for any sign of enemies when picking up loadouts. Always choose high grounds to drop loadout where enemies cannot see you easily. You can use a smoke bomb to disarray the enemy’s sight if it feels like someone’s following you.

UAV and Heartbeat Sensor

UAV and heartbeat sensors are the two most essential devices to locate enemies for encounters or escape. UAV is important to scout areas and detect enemies in the minimap, whereas Heartbeat sensor uses a sensor device to detect nearby enemies.

Stay in the Right Position When Enemies Are Around

Always know the geography of your location. Small trees, rocks, or even a bush can save your life during an encounter. Whenever you are getting hit by enemies, lay low in some object that is between you and your enemies.

If the enemies spot you, do not peek through the same spot twice, as they will be aiming at the exact location. Flank around enemies if you are using the Ghost perk or dead silence field upgrade.

When Players Are Down to 10, Use Stealth

This is the phase where pretty much everybody is hiding with dead silent or ghost perks. Stay low and eyeball every corner of the location.

Enemies will go down as the circle closes in, so be patient and know when it’s time to strike. A small circle means more enemies nearby. If you visualize an enemy, hold your position and let them fight. You will have an easy victory after you know your enemy’s health is low from the previous fight.

Choose a High Building for Camping

Scout the location and see if there’s a high building. You will need a sniper rifle and a good scope to shoot enemies out. Now is a good time to use UAVs to reveal enemies. Be quick and make sure to eliminate targets on sight.

You will also expose yourself to enemies. The good thing about staying on high ground is that you can prone and change armor plates without any distraction.

Mark Every Move

The placing Marker plays a major advantage when it is coordinated with a heartbeat sensor. It takes practice to learn this trick. But once learned, you will be able to know the exact location of enemies in a building or any hiding area.

Armor Plate to Increase Your Health

Armor plate is an essential piece of equipment as they provide you additional 150 health points with your base 100 health points. Keep in mind that these won’t regenerate, and you need to switch fast. Holding an assigned button switches up the Armor plate, but you can change it with a click in the control menu settings.

This will be very helpful because now you can switch fast and escape death. Don’t forget to pick up an Armor Satchel that will allow you to carry eight armor satchels instead of four. It’s a rare item, but you can get it by completing the scavenger contract.

All of the strategies are guidelines to push you towards victory. Winning is in your hand if you practice enough to master skills.