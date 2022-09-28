By default, any large text inside a Google Sheets cell starts to overflow by default and imposes over another cell when the corresponding cell is empty.

To make your texts readable and presentable inside the cells, Google Sheets provides us with the wrap feature, which automatically creates a line break and wraps the overflowing content on the next line without clipping anything.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to find out various ways to wrap text in google sheets.

How to Wrap Text in Google Sheets?

While the cell containing the large text doesn’t overflow when the next cell is non-empty, it hides and clips its contents.

On the other hand, the “wrap” feature wraps a long text without altering the original or specified width of the cell. Any text large enough for the cell is wrapped onto another line by extending it vertically.

You can easily wrap text to overcome clipping or overflowing problems. And to do so, you just select the cell, adjust its column width and wrap the text inside it.

Select the Cells

Before you wrap the text, you need to select the desired cell (s) depending upon whether you want to wrap an individual cell or entire cells inside a particular column. You can do so for multiple scenarios as follows.

Select Cells Across an Entire Row/column

For a row : Select its corresponding leftmost cell indicated by a number (1,2,3,4…)

: Select its corresponding leftmost cell indicated by a number (1,2,3,4…) For a column: Select its corresponding topmost cell indicated by a letter(A, B, C, D…)

Select Multiple Rows/columns

Press and hold the Ctrl key for Windows and Command if you use a Mac. Then, select the desired rows or columns.



Select All the Columns Between Any Two Continuous Columns

Press and hold the Shift key while selecting the first cell. Click the last column.



Furthermore, to select every cell inside an entire sheet, click the cell in the extreme top-left corner.

Now that you know how to select your desired cells, you can easily wrap text on any cell (s) using the methods below.

Wrap Text Via Format Menu

The format menu is located at the top of your document. You can use it to wrap text in a particular row/column or across multiple of them at once as follows.

Select the desired cell (s). To wrap the cell content inside a particular width, adjust it by resizing its column.

From the top menu, click Format. Then, select Text Wrapping > Wrap.



Wrap Text Via Toolbar

You can also access the Wrap option from the toolbar located below the Format menu. To use it,

First, select the cell (s). Click the Text wrapping option below the menu bar in the top-right corner. Select the Wrap option. (second option)



Note: While you can use the wrap feature for multiple columns, you can only do it for either the row or column.

How to Wrap Everything inside the Whole Spreadsheet?

Along with wrapping text for a single cell or multiple cells across rows and columns, you can do so for the entire spreadsheet. It’s particularly useful when you have numerous rows/columns and don’t want to manually look for every cell whose contents are overflowing.

For this,

Select all the cells in the entire sheet. You can click the unnamed cell in the extreme top-right corner.

Use one of the methods above to wrap content across all the cells at once.

How to Wrap Text on the Google Sheets App?

If you use the Sheets app on your mobile device, you can wrap text inside for an individual or cells across a row/column as follows.

Select the cell. Tap the A icon on the top.

Under the Cell tab, scroll down and enable the Wrap text button.



And to do it across multiple columns,

Tap to select the topmost cell above it.

Apply the same actions as mentioned above for a single cell.

Furthermore, you can wrap text across the whole spreadsheet by tapping the nameless cell in the extreme top-left corner and then using the wrap feature.

Related Questions

How Can I Intentionally Hide the Content but Stop the Text from Overflowing Out of the Cells?

In some cases, you might want to hide your cell contents. However, if you wrap the text in a cell to avoid overflowing, it will reveal all the content inside that cell.

So, to hide it and stop the overflow simultaneously, you can use the clip function accessible from both the format menu and the toolbar below it.

How to Insert a Line Break inside a Google Sheets Cell?

The wrap text function fills all the cell content to a fixed width. But, if you want to manually insert line breaks to format the cells, you can do it as follows.

Double-click on the specific cell to enter the edit mode. You can also press F2. Position the cursor inside the cell to insert a line break. Press the following shortcut key. For Windows : Ctrl + Enter

: Ctrl + Enter For Mac: Alt + Enter

How Is Autofit or Resizing the Column Any Different from the Text Wrapping Feature?

The Autofit feature is a handy tool to quickly extend the width of the overflowing cell. To use it, just place the cursor on the right side of the row or column of the cell and double-click it.

Autofit

While Autofit stops the overflow, it doesn’t wrap the text and may not be desirable in some cases. For instance, if you have a very long text, using autofit will extend the cell width and takes up most of the space horizontally.

But in the case of wrap, it fits the cell contents over any width you specify without extending the cell unnecessarily.