HP updated all of their Envy lineups and introduced their workstation laptops. The HP Envy and HP ZBooks are built to allure the MacBook users to their HP ecosystem. The Zbooks are featured packed and made similar to MacBook. They want the Mac users to feel like home with their new laptop.

HP refreshed their Envy 15 and bringing AMD Ryzen 4000 processor to Envy 13 and Envy 15

HP refreshed their new Envy lineup with the latest Intel and AMD processor. The Envy 15 got a hardware upgrade with Intel’s new 10th generation processor. The laptop is available up to with a Core i9 10th Gen H series processor with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. The Aluminum chassis of the Envy 15 is large enough to fit in an RTX 2060.

That’s not it; the Envy 15 has a 4K OLED display option. The screen covers DCI-P3 color gamut, making it applicable for color correction. The 4K display alone makes it a compelling choice for video and photo editors. The Envy 15 will have 1TB, and 2TB looks a great deal for a highly configured laptop.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6 Support, two USB C Thunderbolt 3 ports, and an SD card reader. The battery life will vary according to the device’s configuration. But HP claimed that their laptops could last 16.5 hours on battery (varies in configuration).

The Envy 13 and Envy 17 will also get a hardware upgrade similar to the Envy 15. Moreover, AMD Ryzen 4000 processor will be making their debut in the Envy lineup. Both devices can be configured with a 256 GB and 512 GB SSD.

All the Envy laptops look to have extra security features, but that will be confirmed closer at the launch. The Envy x360 models will also get a hardware upgrade, and the HP Envy 13 will be available with a 4K display option. HP also included an airdrop-like feature called Quickdrop, which allows you to share photos and videos easily from your mobile device to your laptop. The manufacturer is looking to shift Macbook users to their ecosystem.

HP unveils their updated workstation laptop: HP ZBook

HP unveiled its newer ZBook Creator and Zbook Studio for their consumer. The design and chassis of the laptop try to portray itself as a MacBook Pro. HP created the 15-inch laptop as a MacBook killer, and both of the Zbook laptops have an aluminum enclosure and weigh under 4 pounds.

The device features a new keyboard layout similar to the MacBook, and it’s positioned on top of the keyboard. HP is trying to sell these to the MacBook owner going as far as to mimic MacBook layouts.

Further, the 15” inch UHD display will also cover DCI-P3 color gamut and will focus more on productivity. The laptops utilize a vapor chamber cooling system for better cooling reducing thermal throttling and overheating. HP claimed that the Zbooks would have 17.5-hour battery life.

Both the Zbook laptops are available with a Core i9 or Xeon processor. The Zbook Creator comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming graphics card, whereas the Zbook Studio comes with Nvidia’s Top of the line Nvidia workstation Quadro graphics card.

Release and Pricing:

The HP Envy 15 base model will start from $1,349 and will be available in Amazon Retailers. The Envy aims for a higher non-budget option as the base model spec looks to compete with Apple’s MacBook. The HP Envy x360 15’s AMD model will start from $699, and the Intel model will start from $849.

It is useless to use a 4K screen on a 13” inch laptop, so the base Envy 13 base model at $999 is better. The X360 13 starts from $699. The Envy 17 starts from $1,099 and comes with a 4K display option.

The Zbook pricing is unannounced, but the laptop will hit the store in August 2020. The Zbook will cost above $2000 looking at their spec, but we hope to see AMD processors in the Zbooks as well.