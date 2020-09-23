HP announced a new range of commercial laptops on Tuesday. The new launches are additions to the company’s commercial PC lineup.

The new devices are named HP mt32 and HP mt46. AMD’s Ryzen platform powers both of them. Both of them are thin client devices that are aimed to perform best in hybrid work environments.

HP also introduced a new range of enterprise Chromebooks.

HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise

HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise focuses on graphic performance. It is designed for business users with a 14-inch diagonal display. It comes in both touch and non-touch options. And is ideal for video conferencing and multimedia production.

It is powered by AMD Athlon and Ryzen processors. There are different options for processors in it. The options include AMD Athlon Silver 3050C, AMD Athlon Gold 3150C, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, AMD Ryzen 5 3500C, and Ryzen 7 3700C.

It has a battery life of up to 10.5 hours. The Chromebook is expected to be made available in early December. Its price has not been revealed yet.

HP Chromebox Enterprise G3

The HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 is a compact model best suited for desk-based workers. It can be deployed, secured, and managed through the Google admin console. It is priced at $384 and is likely to release in October.

Chromebox G3

The Chromebox G3 runs on 10th-generation Intel processors. It is a tiny Chrome OS desktop with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of NVMe SSD storage. It is priced at $254 and is slated for release in October.

The HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 and Chromebox G3 have an HDMI port for dual-screen setups. It also has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port on the back if you want to extend to a third screen.

HP mt32

The HP mt32 is a compact clamshell with a 13-inch display. The screen is Full HD with a resolution of 1920×1080. This device features the next-gen AMD Ryzen R3 (Renoir) CPU with integrated graphics. This makes it the first 13-inch mobile thin client in the world.

HP says that it is the first such device with an integrated privacy screen. It can be powered by Windows 10 IoT or HP’s ThinPro OS. It features 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The mt32 has an Intel WiFi 6 AX200 wireless card and an optional Intel XMM 7360 WWAN card for connectivity. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0. There are a lot of ports on it. There are a combo audio jack and a Kensington lock slot. There are two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, one USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI 1.4b ports. Talking about the battery back up, the battery life in the device lasts up to 13 hours.

HP mt46

The HP mt46 Mobile Thin Client is built with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series mobile processors. It has 8 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. The Thin Client is powered by Windows 10 IoT or HP’s ThinPro OS.

Weighing under three pounds, this device is a bit bigger with a 14-inch screen. The device supports integrated Radeon graphics and a 128 GB SATA3 drive.

For video connections, the mt46 boasts an HDMI 2.0 port. There is a SIM card slot and a SmartCard reader on it too.

The mt46 and mt32 have the same specs for wireless connectivity. They also have the same ports except for the HDMI port. Both of these thin mobile clients boast MIL-STD 810H durability ratings.

The HP mt46 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available in October at a starting price of $779. In November, the HP mt32 Mobile Thin Client and t540 Thin Client are expected to be available. Their pricing has not been announced yet.