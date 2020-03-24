After a global success of the Reverb VR headset, HP has some special news for all its users. The announcement comes just in time when Valve released its most anticipated VR game, Half-Life: Alyx.

Now, HP has dropped a hint on its website that it’s partnering with Microsoft and Valve. They’re coming out with the Next-Gen HP VR Headset. And it’s the new standard in VR.

The New Standard in VR

HP defines their new set of VR as “a more immersive, comfortable, and compatible experience” than the earlier model. And it’s a “no-compromise VR headset,” according to the company.



And since it’s a “new standard” for VR headsets, the competition is also different at this point. So, even though the Oculus Quest is considered one of the best cheap VRs, the HP Next-Gen VR might be in a league of its own.

Collaboration with Microsoft and Valve.

HP already teamed up with Microsoft and created the Reverb as a part of the Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality lineup. And Valve’s SteamVR also supports Windows Mixed Reality.

And the three powerhouses coming together to collaborate to create something spectacular was what all of us were waiting for!

HP teased all of its users by putting up a poster on its website. But we still don’t know the release date of the product. And as much as we’d want it to release soon, the coronavirus pandemic might play a big part in delayed production.