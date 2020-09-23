HP is launching a compact desktop designed for the enterprise environment. The HP t540 Thin Client early 2021, and the company will share details on launch and availability in December 2020.

The unit packs AMD tech, which includes a Ryzen CPU plus an integrated AMD Vega graphics card. Moreover, it packs an SSD drive, various USB ports, including a Type-C connection, and a Wi-Fi antenna.

Overall, the Thin Client is a small factor desktop with a custom design for offices and enterprises.

Info: Here’s the latest small factor desktop we reviewed, from Here’s the latest small factor desktop we reviewed, from AsRock

HP t540 Specs

The Thin Client small factor desktop is capable of managing most office applications. That includes the Microsoft Office applications, the Adobe Cloud programs, and general browsing. It also supports terminal emulation, ICA, RDP, legacy ports, and media players.

Additionally, it can moderately handle advanced render programs like AutoCAD or Cinema4D.

Specifications

CPU AMD Ryzen R1305G iGPU (integrated) Vega 3 Storage

512 SSD RAM Memory 16 GB DDR4 Ports 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 5x USB Type-A, 1x 2x USB Type-C, 1x VGA, 2x 1.4 Display Port.

Leaked specs of the HP t540 Thin Client Mini Desktop.

AMD Ryzen R1305G CPU

The Ryzen R1305G processor has a 1.5GHz clock speed and packs two cores / 4 threads.

It’s made with the Zen+ (Zen 2) architecture, the same building process the Ryzen 3 series packs. However, the 130G is a smaller CPU that compares with the Athlon Mobile 300U.

The CPU also has turbo speeds available. One of the two cores can go up to 2.8GHz, whereas the other core can go up to 2.2GHz.

Like so, the CPU has hyperthreading and overclocking available.

Lastly, the HPt540 can carry up to 32GB of DDR4-2400MHz of ECC RAM.

AMD Radeon Vega 3 iGPU

Integrated GPU cards are built into the CPU. On AMD’s case, it’s known as an APU (Accelerated Processing Unit), as it packs both the computing processor and the graphical processor.

That said, the AMD Radeon Vega 3 iGPU is not a powerful card whatsoever. The unit packs a speed of 1GHz without any turbo speed features. It supports DirectX 12 software with its two cores and 192 shaders. Lastly, its made with the 14 nm processing node and packs 2 GB max memory.

Put in on a benchmark, and it’s nothing special. It’s not what you’de use to play AAA titles. Still, it’s above most Intel integrated graphic cards, and it’s capable of displaying two 1440p monitors or a single 4K screen.

Memory

The HP t540 packs 16GB of DDR4 memory. You can expand towards 34GB for a faster system.

Then, it packs 512GB of SSD storage. We would expect options with increased storage and double-drive configurations. For example, there should be an option with SSD storage for boot (where the operating system and the apps are installed), plus a cheaper but bigger HDD drive for regular storage.

However, we’re not sure of how many SATA ports the desktop has to expand storage drives.

Are you looking to build a workstation PC? Here’s a good place to start:

Connectivity

As for connectivity, the HP t540 packs a Wi-Fi antenna that enables the desktop to connect to your home or office’s Wi-Fi network. Also, it packs an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

Regarding I/O options at the front panel, it has a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. At the back, it packs two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

Additionally, it has a VGA port for 1440p max monitor connections, plus two Display Ports 1.4 that may support 2K screens each (max) or a single 4K screen.

HP t540 price and release date

We don’t know much about the HP t550 beyond initial leaks. However, we do know HP is releasing price, release date, and further details about the Thin Client small factor desktop on December 2022.

Given its specs and the company’s affordable prices, we expect the price will be around the $400 mark.