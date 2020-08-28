The Huami Amazfit X is well-reputed for manufacturing some of the best smart bands and smartwatches. It made headlines right from the beginning of 2020 when it announced the launch of Amazfit X with a curved display. The brand new Smart Band was officially released for pre-orders in April. But if you missed the earlier deals, don’t fret. The Huami Amazfit X has now reached Xiaomi’s eCommerce platform and at excellent prices.

The Huami Amazfit X smartwatch rolled out on Indiegogo earlier this year. From the early bids alone, it made nearly US$2 million. Now, Amazfit X is listed on its Youpin eCommerce platform. It has already started taking orders, starting for CNY 999 (~US$144). This price is even better than the ones of Indiego.

Youpin orders should start shipping on October 29. The smart band is available in two colors: the Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold. Since it will probably retail at a much higher cost (around CNY 1,999 / US$ 289) later, this might be the best time of buying it.

The Amazfit X: Features and Specs

Features Comes with a flexible, curved screen with a large screen size of over 2 inches

Flexible, Arc-shaped, and adaptable

Up to 7 days of battery life

Specs Screen: Flexible with AMOLED technology, 2.07″, HD with 344 PPI Pixel density

Dust and water-resistant

5-meter deep submersion capacity

Touch and pressure control

Functions: Sports control, Social Network Notification, Call Notification

Battery: Size: 220 mAh that lasts up to 7 days of usage without charging again

Material: Metal and glass

Screen and Display

This model flaunts one of the most impressive screens in the market right now. The AMOLED technology comes at an impressive size of 2.07″. The curved surface is ergonomically useful as well, complimenting the High Definition.

The watch features a 400 nits brightness, making it easier to use under direct sunlight. It has touch control for easy usage but also incorporates a pressure-sensitive tab on its right.

Design

The smartwatch is available in two attractive colors that compliment the rounded glass surface. The material used is metal and glass, which gives it a sleek finish. The display is rounded at 92-degrees, providing a comfortable fit. The arched shape feels firm and rigid but flexible to the form of your wrists.

Long-lasting Battery that performs underwater

According to Xiaomi, the Amazfit X can be used up to 7 days without recharging. Speaking of charging, a proprietary magnetic charging cable is provided. It is supposed to be dust and water-resistant as well. The watch will work well at a depth of 50 meters, but Xiaomi recommends not taking it on seawater. The Amazfit X works best if you keep it out of your shower and sauna routine as well, just to make its water-resistivity last longer.

Fitness Features

The Amazfit X promises to be a fun, and useful fitness accessory. It has a 24-hour heart-rate monitoring system in-built. It also includes a dual-GPS system that works even remotely without constant internet access.

Further, it includes nine sports modes, including indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, elliptical, and open water swimming, and more. Some other features are sleep tracking, stress levels measurement, and a 100-point scoring system to encourage healthier living.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Amazfit X is a reasonably priced smartwatch with great looks and impressive features. The ordered batches should be all shipped by September. Xiaomi has already stated that the first lot has begun shipping, which means that user reviews should be out soon as well. If you want to get hold of the best prices, though, now is a good time.

Huami Amazfit is a reputed brand in the smartwatch realm, with an impressive lineup, including the Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip, and Amazfit Verge, to name a few. Amazfit X takes a modern approach, marking a new turn. This news is exciting for the enthusiasts not just because of this particular model, but also because it now paves the way for a better generation of watches by them.

What are your thoughts on the new Amazfit X? Let us know in the comment section below! Stay Tuned for more updates and the latest news.