Android Vs. iPhone debate has been going on forever. Supporters of both parties keep coming up with arguments. Still, the eternal debate seems far from ending anytime soon.

But, it has been established that iPhone wins in the aesthetic department. The premium phone is considered a status symbol. And the perfect companion for a mirror selfie.

Speculations are rife that the iPhone can get competition from Huawei Mate 40 Pro series. The Apple phones in question are the iPhone 12 series. Both are rumored to be released towards the end of 2020. With leakers releasing info on both the series, the debate has been heating up.

Although the accurate specs will come with official releases, let’s indulge in the talk of Android Vs. iPhone.

Display

iPhone 12 will be similar to iPad Pro in design. The leaks suggest there will be a square-edged stainless steel frame between two glasses. The display will be OLED measuring at 6.7-inch. And the famous camera bump will be there. It will measure between 1.21mm-1.26mm.

So, Huawei Mate 40 Pro is rumored to come with a similar 6.7-inch. There is a promise of a waterfall display with gentle curves and side bezel elimination. Leaks suggest the display will be breathtaking. The screen will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate. There will be distribution of punch-hole for the front camera. Still, it will portray a minimalist look in comparison to notch on iPhone 12.



But, Huawei Mate 40 Pro will sport a bump for its rear camera. It will look sophisticated, but you cannot lay your phone on a table or flat surface.

Camera Quality

iPhone is known for its picture quality. Hollywood projects like Tangerine and Modern Family were shot on iPhone. To give fierce competition to the Apple quality, Huawei Mate 40 Pro must deliver a high-end camera.

Well, the rumors suggest Mate 40 Pro will come with a quad-camera system and flash LED. The former will be positioned at the rear with the latter side to the camera housing. Mate 40 Pro will feature Leica optics. It will come with 50 MP (“liquid lens”) and 80 MP (ultra-wide-angle). There will be a periscope lens and ToF sensor.

Huawei is trying to come up with the ultimate camera phone.



Software System

The software department might be tricky for Huawei. The company has been in the receiving end of the US-China trade war. The ambiguous decision from the US government is not helping either.

As of May 2020, Trump has led the decision to continue the trade way at least for a year. It means Huawei Mate 40 Pro cannot use Google apps like YouTube and Maps. Without full Google services, the phone can struggle to compete with Apple. The current options for Huawei Mate 40 Pro are Huawei apps and the App Gallery. Both have limited apps and cannot compete with Google Play store.

Huawei company wasn’t happy about the decision. They said,

“The US is leveraging its own technological strengths to crush companies outside its own borders. This will only serve to undermine the trust international companies place in US technology and supply chains. Ultimately, this will harm US interests.”

As for the processor, Huawei will have high-end HiSilicon Kirin 900. HiSilicon Kirin 900 is new; people are yet to see how it will fare. Given Huawei’s astronomical rise, people could give it a chance.

The iPhone 12 will come with the iOS 14 software system and the A14 Bionic processor. Of course, there will be no issue with limited apps.

Pricing

Rumors suggest Huawei Mate 40 Pro and iPhone 12 series will have a similar price range. Huawei Mate 40 Pro will range from 5,999 Yuan (US$867) up to 7,399 Yuan (US$1,070). The former will come with 128 GB memory and latter with 512 GB.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 series will likely be priced from US$649 up to US$1,099. The recent price is for a 5.4-inch regular model and latter for 6.7-inch.

Verdict

It’s up to the consumers to decide which phone to buy. But, there are no denying Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s competitive features. The lack of Google Play store may lessen the appeal of the users. But, with Huawei’s solid consumer base, the Mate 40 series may emerge victorious.

One needs to wait and watch for the flagship phone’s release.

Disclaimer: The discussion is based on leaks. We do not claim the full accuracy of the features discussed.