Last Thursday, July 30, Huawei released new laptops to add to its MateBook lineup. While they are not entirely new laptops, the MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 have been ‘Reborn’ with the latest AMD Ryzen chips. The D14 and D15 were already available with AMD flavors, but the newest release upgrades them to AMD Ryzen 4000 processors instead of Ryzen 3000 ones.

The 7nm ‘Renoir’ APUs, with Zen CPU architecture, is a major upgrade to Zen+ design on the AMD 3000 series. Due to the AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, the new MateBooks have increased performance levels by 59.2% from previous models.

Both the D14 and D15 offer the option of choosing between Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U. The Ryzen 5 4500U has six cores and six threads with a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a 4 GHz boost clock. On the other hand, the Ryzen 7 4700U has eight cores and eight threads with a base clock of 2 GHz and up to 4.1 GHz boost clock.

The Matebook D14 and D15 are thin and light laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen CPUs with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Both laptops have identical specifications apart from their screen size and battery capacity.

Here are some specifications and features that the MateBook D14 and D15 share.

Huawei is configuring both laptops at 16gb of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Both laptops share the same connectivity ports. They include a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-As, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The USB Type-C also doubles as a charging port. The port supports 65W of charging, which will give make both laptops go from zero to 50% in just half an hour.

They support dual-band WiFI and Bluetooth 5.0.

Both laptops have a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

They share the SharkFin 2.0 cooling fan design that increases the heat dissipation and reduces fan noise through the 0.2mm blades.

The MateBook D14 and D15 come with Windows 10 pre-installed

Both laptops have the Huawei Share feature. This feature allows the user to connect a Huawei phone through NFC and control it on the laptop. A virtual version of your phone pops up in the laptop, allowing users to control apps and files seamlessly.

Here is how the Matebook D14 and D15 differ from each other.

The D14 features a 14inch IPS FHD display with 84% screen-to-body ratio and 4.8mm narrow bezels. Whereas, the D15 has a 15.6inch IPS FHD display with 87% screen-to-body ratio and 5.3mm slim bezels.

The D14 weighs 1.38kg and has a thickness of 15.9mm, whereas the D15 is slightly bigger with 16.9 thickness and 1.53 weight.

The smaller MateBook D14 comes with a 56Wh battery while the bigger MateBook D15 has a 42Wh battery capacity.

Huawei MateBook D14 and D15 are both good laptops with new AMD Ryzen chips inside them. Their value becomes even more imminent when you consider their prices! The MateBook D14 starts at 4,099 Yuan ($585 approx) and will cost 4,599 Yuan ($655 approx) for the Ryzen 7 4700U variant. The Matebook D15, on the other hand, costs 4,199 Yuan ($600 approx) for the Ryzen 5 4500U and 4,699 Yuan ($670 approx) for the more powerful option.

The MateBook D series is also available with AMD Ryzen 3000 processors or the 10th gen Intel i5 processor and Nvidia MX250 graphics.