It’s official, Huawei is coming out with its P-series flagship phones, the P40 series. Last year, the Mate 30 Pro was the talk of the town when it launched in October 2019. But with the US banning the company in the States and accusing it of having backdoor to mobile networks, the road seemed a bit tough.

Even Google barred Huawei from using its services on its phones due to security concerns. However, that isn’t stopping the Chinese company from launching their products. Thus, chairman Richard Yu shared that the P40 series will launch on March 26, 2020, in Paris, France.

The Huawei P40 Series is Coming.

It was first rumored that the P40 series would have four phones in it. But now that the launch date is getting closer, we can confirm that only three phones are launching this month, P40 and P40 Pro. The last one might be called the P40 Premium.

The company posted a five-second teaser giving us a glimpse at what’s coming. According to the teaser, you can see a notch on the back of the phone. The teaser has a date 26.03.20 written right bellow the phone confirming the time of the release.

The leaks show that P40 Premium might come with five cameras in the back and two in the front. The P40 Pro will have four cameras in the end and two in the front. And finally, the P40 will come with three rear cameras and two in the front.

Design and Specs.

Huawei doesn’t disappoint when it comes to their smartphones. They’re packed with some impressive functionalities. And since Google won’t let Huawei used a lot of its services, we can’t wait to see what Huawei can do on its own.

All three of its P40 flagship phones will come with Kirin 990 chipset. There is a possibility that there might be a 5G variant as well.



While the P40 comes with a flat punch-hole display, the P40 Pro series comes with a curved display. And the same goes for the P40 Premium.

The phones will have a USB-C port instead of a 3.5mm jack. It comes with a fingerprint sensor under the display to easily unlock the phone.

The phones will have a 5,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The P40 series might support a 22.5W charging, and the other two support 40W charging.

Camera Feature.

The P40 series will have a triple rear camera that includes a primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a ToF sensor.

The Pro version will have an 8MP telephoto sensor with a quad-cam set up in the back. All three phones might come with two selfie cameras in the front situated on the left corner of the display.

The P40 Pro and the P40 Pro Premium might feature a 10x optical zoom 52Mp custom Sony sensor.

And it’ll come in five different colors: Black, Deep Sea Blue, Blush Gold, Ice White, and Silver Frost. But there might be a sixth color as well, the Mint Green.