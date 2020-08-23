Huawei has launched a collection of next-generation smart glasses. Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II is a sleeker version of its predecessor.

The earlier version was named Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear. Another major change in the latest version is the carrying case.

Features

Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II comes with titanium alloy glasses. The opening and closing range of the glass is 12 degrees. The smart glasses come with speakers with custom 128mm² diaphragms on the temple.

The speakers are on either side of lenses to provide stereo sound effects. The temple comes in handy as a controller. It can be used to accept/decline calls, change music playback. The temple can be used to access the voice assistant—all the functions work from the touch gestures.

What’s New?

Huawei claims an improvement in sound. They boast about a new acoustic design. The feature avoids the leakage of sound and protects privacy. The eardrum design is also new. It holds in place onto the ear and avoids irritation.

Charging Case and USB Portal

Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II comes with a rectangle charging case. The USB Type-C port and LED indicator are present in the center.

Designs and Pricing

The smart glasses come in four varieties of frames and nine lenses. The frames are

SMART MYMA

SMART VERONA

SMART ALIO

SMART CATTA