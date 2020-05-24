Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company, is the country’s biggest smartphone maker. And since the US trade ban last year, they’ve been working on being independent, especially from Google.

Now that Huawei has it’s own operating system, the HarmonyOS, among other things, it looks like it is ready to take on the world. Many believe that HarmonyOS could be the future. But is Huawei prepared to take down Google and Apple’s ecosystem with its own? Experts think, not so fast.

Huawei’s Local Success

Huawei is the biggest smartphone maker in China market share. And its local influence is, by far, the most significant. The company believes that it is in a place to rival Google’s and Apple’s ecosystem. And be among the top ecosystem developers in the world.

Ever since the US put Huawei on its blacklist, the company has no access to use licensed Android software. And as a result, it had to build its operating system from scratch.

Along with the HarmonyOS, Huawei also developed its app store, AppGallery, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), and EMUI, its custom Android-based user interface.

It wasn’t that hard for Huawei’s ecosystem to find success locally. China already doesn’t allow Google services like Google Maps and Search in the country. So are other applications like Facebook (and all its services), Netflix, Twitter, etc.

And for Huawei to come up with HarnonyOS meant that it would find success in the domestic market.

It even garnered 1.4 million developers in just one year.

Huawei’s Struggle in the International Market

But it might be a bit of a stretch from Huawei’s place, given that it’s only been a year since HarmonyOS has launched.

Since it can’t work with Google, it doesn’t have access to multiple apps that people use around the world.

Google and Facebook and its proprietaries dominate the world’s market. And in the international market, you need Google for multiple things like digital rights, payment, location, etc.

Without any of that, Huawei won’t be able to give the users what they need. And even though it was AppGallery, international users can’t download many apps, including Netflix and Spotify.

Huawei desires to get Google Apps onto the AppGallery, but it’s not a possibility unless the trade ban ends. And even if the US does decide to lift the ban, Google would stiff prefer users to use their own services in place of something else.