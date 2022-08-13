How to View Hulu Watch History? 

Watching a show in a marathon might be tempting. But sometimes work calls and you might have to stop your Hulu stream mid-way.

On condition that you viewed it recently, the show will likely appear in the Keep Watching collection. It is a form of your watch history for your recently watched shows. But what if you can’t find it on the section?

This is when the Watch History feature comes in handy. It will help you locate the last show you watched on your Hulu homepage. In this article, we will discuss how you can watch the history of your Hulu account and what fixes you could try if it’s not working.

How to See Hulu Watch History?

Like any streaming site or app, Hulu also has a collection of recently played shows. Generally, this is how you can view your Hulu watch history.

Open your Hulu account Scroll down to the Keep Watching collection or click on the Keep Watching tab Tap on the View All option on the right side

Scroll down and click on the All Watch History option



However, you are not allowed to download the whole of your full watch history data.

Why Can’t I View Hulu Watch History?

There could be various reasons for not being able to view your Hulu watch history. There is a rumor that since the new update, people cannot view it, but there is no proof. They solved this glitch soon after it came to the public’s ear, but this glitch still sometimes seems to appear on your Hulu.

We have listed some of the common fixes of this problem down below.

Restart Hulu Application

Try restarting your Hulu application by clearing its data. You can also try force-stopping it. Doing this will stop your Hulu app’s running processes from running in the background.

For Mobile Phones

Long press on the application and tap on the “i” icon Scroll down and tap on Storage

Tap on the Clear Data option

Note: This option isn’t available for iPhone.

For Windows

Open Files Explorer and go to Local Disc C Tap on Quick Access and enter C:\Users\[your device name]\AppData\Local

Scroll down and select Hulu Right-click on it and press on the Delete option

Refresh Your Device

Sometimes the glitch could be rather on the device than your Hulu application on the web browser you are using to stream it on. In such cases, you can restart your device, which will fix such bugs and glitches on your device.

For Windows

Click on the Windows Logo on your taskbar and press on the Power option Click on the Restart option



For Mobile Phones

Long press on the Power button / hold on to the Side button along with the Volume button Move the slider to the right/tap on the Restart option



For SmartTV

Close all the tabs and hold down the Power button. This will turn your TV off Similarly, long press on the Power button again to turn it on

Update to the Latest Version

If your Hulu application is outdated, you might see an error where you cannot view your watch history. Under such circumstances, you can update your app to the latest version.

Go to App Store/Play Store/Microsoft Store Search for Hulu and click on the Update option

Check Network Connection

If your network connection is poor or when you don’t have proper access to the internet, the rows of collections might fail to appear on your screen. Ensure your device has a good internet connection before binge-watching your favorite show.

Clear data and Cache Files

When a large amount of cache data and files are stored in your web browser or the application, it might not get access to view your watch history. To know whether the cache system is causing this problem, go to incognito mode and check if the same glitch is seen there as well or not.

For iPhone

Go to Settings and search for Safari under Apps Scroll down to Clear History and Website Data and tap on it.



For Android

Go to Settings and tap on Apps Scroll down and select your Web browser Click on Storage and select Clear Cache option



These steps might differ from different android models. For some phones, you might have to go to Apps and Notifications and click on App Info to find your web browser.

For Windows

Open Run command Enter cleanmgr.exe and click on OK

Select the disc where the Hulu app is located Click on the Ok button

For Smart TV

Tap on the Home button and go to Settings Select Apps and go to System Apps Choose Hulu and tap on clear cache

Tap on OK when the confirmation box

Uninstall and Reinstall the Hulu Application

Hulu Application is much easier to use. However, there seem to be more glitches in here. If you have witnessed such errors on your device, try to uninstall it and install it back the same way you downloaded it for the first time.

Sync Watchlist

The other option you can try is syncing your Hulu watchlist if your Hulu watch history isn’t working.

Click on your profile icon and click on the Account option

Under Manage Your Account, click on the Overview tab Then, scroll down and click on Sync Watchlist on My Stuff Then click on the Sync button



Doing this will synchronize all the data and information in all the devices you have signed into and is likely to fix such errors.

Request Report

If the steps above don’t work for you, try requesting a report to the Hulu help center. Make sure to use formal words to address your problem.

Click on the Account profile in the top right corner Tap on the Account option

Scroll down and click on California Privacy Rights Click on the Request Report option And follow the instructions they give you

Here, you can request your watch history data. In this way, you can report requests to the Hulu streaming service.