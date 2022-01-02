All Hydro Characters Ranked in Genshin Impact

Players can find themselves swarmed with exciting Characters with underlying stories in the mesmerizing and Elemental World of Genshin Impact. As miHoYo stuns with breath-taking visuals and equally beguiling Characters, it is also important to keep their original essence in mind.

Each Character is built with a meaningful back- story and capable of mastering an element each (Unless you choose the Traveler). While battling enemies, creating the best compatible elemental party can promise a ceaselessly epic fight. One such Element users we can focus on is Hydro Characters.

Facing issues on which Hydro Characters is worth investing in? Read on to know your Hydro Character better!

Tartaglia (Childe)

77th-Generation Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Weapon Type: Polearm

Polearm Rarity: 5 Star

5 Star Suggested Team Build: Rosaria, Fischl, Diona

One of the strongest Characters in all Elemental Standards, Tartaglia is considered to be one of the best DPS Characters in Genshin Impact. This Hydro Character is greatly appreciated for his ability to swap his ranged weapons to Melee Hydro Daggers.

Tartaglia possesses the ability to deal massive Hydro DMG against opponents with his Elemental Skill and Burst DMG with his Bow-wielding skills. Tartaglia hails from the powerful military Fatui Harbingers and proves his position just the same.

Tartaglia’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Foul Legacy: Raging Tide (Elemental Skill)

Tartaglia deals with Hydro DMG by unloosing weaponry built out of pure water while in Melee Stance. Tartaglia deals with AoE Hydro DMG using his Riptide Slash resulting in AoE Hydro DMG. His Normal and Charged Attacks are changed into Hydro DMG upon each hit.

Havoc: Obliteration (Elemental Burst)

Tartaglia’s Elemental Burst attacks depend on the stance he is on.

Flash of Havoc

Tartaglia stands on a Ranged Stance to fire a Hydro- permeated arrow towards enemies dealing with AoE Hydro DMG upon impact. Tartaglia puts in the Riptide Blast in his attacks; a fierce burst of water strikes the enemies to carry out a Hydro Explosion dealing with AoE Hydro DMG.

Light of Obliteration

Tartaglia stands on a Melee Stance and strikes enemies dealing with massive AoE Hydro DMG. Riptide Blast consecutively follows this ATK.

Best Weapons for Tartaglia:

Polar Star (5 -Star) +49% ATK Buff Akuomaru (4 -Star) + 24% Charged ATK DMG+ 32% Normal ATK DMG Wavebreaker’s Fin (4- Star) +0.12% Elemental Burst DMG for every party member’s maximum energy capacity.

Best Artifacts for Tartaglia:

Noblesse Oblige (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+20% Elemental Burst DMG +20% Increased ATK for all party members after using Elemental Burst. Lasts a span of 12 seconds. Heart of Depth (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+15% Hydro DMG +30% increased Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG after using Elemental Skill. Lasts a span of 15s.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Additional Title: Hibernating Homebody Strategist

Hibernating Homebody Strategist Weapon Type: Catalyst

Catalyst Rarity: 5 Star

5 Star Suggested Team Build: Tartaglia, Ganyu, Bennett

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a versatile Hydro Character who is also a great Healer. Players can efficiently use Kokomi with her capacity to heal other party members while dealing Damage herself. Perfect Healers are a vital member of the perfect party while battling tough opponents. With her ability to both inflict Damage and Heal Team Members, you can use Sangonomiya Kokomi either as a Healer or a Sub DPS.

Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Kurage’s Oath (Elemental Skill)

Sangonomiya Kokomi calls out a Bake- Kurage; a form of water which provides Healing for your party members. You can use her AoE Hydro DMG against enemies while healing other party members.

Ceremonial Garment (Elemental Burst)

One of the most important techniques of Sangonomiya Kokomi is her Might of Watasumi. She calls out the Might of Watasumi to be placed with the Ceremonial Garment. Her Normal ATK increases based on her HP Rate. Restores HP for all nearby members when she hits the enemies Increases Resistance to Interruption.

Best Weapons for Sangonomiya Kokomi:

Everlasting Moonglow (5 Star) +10% Healing Bonus.

1% Normal ATK DMG parallel to Max HP of the character using this weapon. Protype Amber (5 Star) +10% HP

+4 Elemental Burst Energy recharge every 2-6 seconds.

Best Artifacts for Sangonomiya Kokomi:

Ocean Hued Clam (4 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Healing Bonus Heart of Depth (5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Hydro DMG

4-Piece Set

+30% Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG after using Elemental Skill. Lasts span of 15 seconds.

Mona

Additional Title: Enigmatic Astrologer

Enigmatic Astrologer Weapon Type: Catalyst

Catalyst Rarity: 5 Star

5 Star Suggested Team Build:Klee, Venti, Ganyu

For players who want to engage in rapid-paced fights, Mona can prove to be a great Support or Sub- DPS. Mona is equipped with a kit most worthy of supporting other Pyro DPS Characters during combat.

Her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst both deal with significant Hydro Element DMG against multiple opponents. Ascending Mona carefully can prove most beneficial for tough combats for many Genshin Players.

Mona’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Mirror Reflection of Doom (Elemental Skill)

Mona projects and Illusory Phantom of Fate through waterspouts. The Illusory Phantom of Fate magnetically attracts nearby enemies towards it to deal with AoE Hydro DMG. Illusory Phantom of Fate explodes after its time’s up, dealing additional AoE Hydro DMG.

Hold

Mona uses water currents to move backwards swiftly and projects an Illusory Phantom of Fate.

Stellaris Phantasm (Elemental Burst)

Mona captures her enemies into a Pocket of Destiny and renders them wet and immobile. Additional DMG Bonus from Omen applied unto enemies. When the Pocket of Destiny is removed, it deals with AoE Hydro DMG.

Best Weapons for Mona:

Skyward Atlas (5 Star) +12 % Elemental DMG Bonus. 50% Chances of Normal ATKs having 50% chance to appease the favor of the clouds. Occurs every 30 seconds. Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (3 Star) +24% ATK DMG while switching new characters during mid- fights. Occurs every 20 seconds.

Best Artifacts for Mona:

Noblesse Oblige (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+20% Elemental Burst DMG +20% Increased ATK for all party members after using Elemental Burst. Lasts a span of 12 seconds. Heart of Depth (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+15% Hydro DMG +30% increased Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG after using Elemental Skill. Lasts a span of 15s. Wanderer’s Troupe Set (4 Star) +80% Elemental Mastery.+35% Charged Attack DMG.

Barbara

Additional Title: Deaconess

Deaconess Weapon Type: Catalyst

Catalyst Rarity: 4 Star

4 Star Suggested Team Build:Noelle, Xiangling, Diluc

A Supportive Hydro Character, Barbara can be considered one of the most excellent Healers in Genshin Impact. With her skill mostly promoting Healing, Barbara can be your Numéro Uno in a Heavy- Duty Battle against indestructible enemies.

Barbara’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Let the Show Begin (Elemental Skill)

Barbara projects Musical Notes in the form of shiny Water Dewdrops that deals with AoE Hydro DMG against enemies.

Moody Loop:

Barbara heals all party members with Normal Attacks. These Healing are parallel to her HP. Barbara renders enemies Wet when in close proximity.

Best Weapons for Barbara:

Protype Amber (5 Star) +10% HP. Elemental Burst recharges +4 energy every 2-6 seconds. Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (3 Star) +24% ATK DMG upon switching characters during mid- fights. Occurs every 20 seconds. Mappa Mare (4 Star) Deals up to 44 Base ATK DMG. Triggers Elemental Reaction to receive Elemental DMG Bonus.

Best Artifacts for Barbara:

Ocean- Hued Clam (4 Star) 2 -Piece Set

+15% Healing Bonus Maiden Beloved (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+15% Character Healing.

4- Piece Set

+20% increased healing received by all party members after using Elemental Skill or Burst. Lasts for 10 seconds.

Xingqiu

Additional Title: Guhua Guru of Feiyun Fame

Guhua Guru of Feiyun Fame Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Rarity: 4 Star

4 Star Suggested Team Build:Chongyun, Diona, Razor

Hydro Sword- Wielding Character, Xingqiu can prove to be your next favorite Sub- DPS Character. Xingqiu deals outstanding Damage against enemies with his impressive Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill. What keeps Xinqiu so low in this list is the cool-down periods after his Elemental Attacks.

However, Xingqiu’s Rain Swords can be a great asset while Sub- DPSing for a Pyro Character due to the Vapor Effect inflicted Damage.

Xingqiu’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen (Elemental Skill)

Xingqiu executes a Twin Strike with his sword to instantly deal with Hydro DMG against his opponents. Xingqiu forms a trajectory of Rain Swords revolving around him or whichever Character currently swapped. These Swords shield the Characters from additional DMG. Gives Characters Resistance to Interruptions.

Guhua Sword: Raincutter (Elemental Burst)

Xingqiu projects a Rainbow Bladework creating multiple Rain Swords. Party Characters can also use Xingqiu’s skill to deal with Hydro DMG against enemies.

Best Weapons for Xingqiu:

Sacrificial Sword (4 Star) +40% Chance to end Character’s CD after hitting enemies with Elemental Skill. Favonius Sword (4 Star) +60% Chance to form an Elemental Orb that refreshes Character’s energy by 6. Occurs every 12 seconds. Iron Sting (4 Star) +6% Elemental DMG. Occurs every 1 second.

Best Artifacts for Xingqiu:

Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set

+20% Energy Recharge

4-Piece Set

+25% Elemental Burst DMG using Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Heart of Depth (5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Hydro DMG. Noblesse Oblige (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+20% Elemental Burst DMG +20% Increased ATK for all party members after using Elemental Burst. Lasts a span of 12 seconds.

Q/A

Which Other Elemental Characters Are Hydro Users Most Compatible With?

You can pair up your Hydro Characters with many other Elemental Users. Pairing Hydro Character with a Team of Pyro might result in a great Vapor DMG. We suggest trying out your Hydro characters with a strong Cryo DPS to deal with optimal DMG through Freezing Effect.

How Do I Get These Hydro Characters in My Team?

You can win these characters by buying Fates via Primogems, Masterless Starglitter, and Masterless Stardust. Just stay updated on the Banner Releases of your desired characters, save up your Primogems, and you might just be able to pull your targeted Characters!

How Good Is a Hydro Healer Compared to Other Elemental Healers?

Players must keep in mind that the versatility and effectiveness of all Healers in Genshin Impact also depends on the Character Ascensions and Talent Level- Ups. Some Healers can throw in some effective DMG alongside the healing tendencies while others drastically boost up the Team HP.

That being said, Barbara also hails as one of the best Healers in the Genshin Community. Her Elemental Skill can be used with Cryo Characters to deal with Frozen Effect and boost Physical DMG when used with the right Characters.