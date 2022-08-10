iCloud Storage Not Working? Here’s How to Fix

iCloud storage stops working mostly when it’s running low on space. If that’s the case, your device will spell it out for you with an alert message of low storage space.

Likewise, a poor internet connection or outdated software on your device may be leading you to the iCloud storage problem.

But, once you figure out the root of the problem, fixing it won’t take you long. So, follow along to find out the possible causes and solutions of this issue.

Why is iCloud Storage Not Working?

Here’re some of the most common causes behind the iCloud storage problem: Unstable internet connection

storage space has run out

Problems within iCloud

Incompatibility problems within iCloud and your device

How to Fix iCloud Storage Not Working?

If your multiple attempts to back up files on iCloud do not come to fruition, check the internet connection. Sometimes, it’s nothing but a bad internet connection that causes iCloud storage to not work.

For device-related issues, a quick restart might help. Likewise, an update can hardly go wrong. If these aren’t enough, check out more detailed fixes to cure the iCloud storage problem listed in this article.

Restart Device

Although there are many reasons why iCloud storage may not work, one easy fix, most likely to help you, is restarting your device.

This will shut down any lagging background apps and processes. So, whenever your iCloud storage gives up on you, just restart your device to see if that solves your problem.

You can restart your devices in the way shown below.

On iPhone

Press and hold the side or volume button until you see the power-off slider appear. Drag the slider to turn off the phone.

Then, wait for about 30 seconds or so. Press and hold the side button to turn the phone back on.

On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Then, click on Restart.



Check the Next Backup Size

iCloud storage may not work if the file you want to backup on iCloud exceeds the remaining storage space. So, check the next backup size on iCloud to ensure you’re not making that mistake.

Here are the steps to do that.

On iPhone

Launch Settings. Select your name (Apple ID). Choose iCloud. You can see the iCloud storage usage on the top of the screen. Select Manage Storage.

Then, select Backups. Now, choose your device. Under Last Backup and Backup Size, you will see the next backup size.



On Mac

Select the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences.

Click on the Apple ID. Select iCloud from the left pane. The available space on iCloud is shown at the bottom.



If the file you’re trying to upload to iCloud is larger than the next backup size, you can either reduce the file size or free up some space.

Free Up Space on iCloud

Since you only have 5 GB of free storage space on iCloud, you can delete a few files to create a new space to backup important documents.

To show you how it’s supposed to be done, check out the steps mentioned underneath.

On iPhone

Open the Files app. Tap Browse. Choose iCloud Drive.

Select the More (three dots) icon and tap Select. Then, select the files you want to remove. Tap Delete. To delete permanently, go to Locations and select Recently Deleted.

Tap the More (three dots) button and tap Select. Now, select the files or apps to delete. Tap Delete. At last, confirm by tapping Delete one more time.



On Mac

Launch the Finder. Then, open iCloud Drive. Drag any file or folder you want to delete to the Trash. Thereafter, open Trash. Right-click those files and choose Delete immediately. Select Delete to confirm.

Update Your Device

If the iCloud storage still doesn’t work after making up free space, you should update your devices. Chances are, your devices’ old software is interfering with iCloud thereby, preventing the iCloud storage to work.

In times like these, updating your devices can come in handy. Take the following steps to update your device and then, check if the iCloud storage starts to work post update.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap General. Then, tap Software Update.

Now, select Download and Install.

Next, enter the passcode. Tap Install Now.

On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Then, choose Software Update. Select Update Now.



Note: After the update, restarting the devices will help them adapt to new changes.

Turn Off Auto Backup for Certain Apps

Another way to bring iCloud storage back to life is to backup only the important apps and files while turning off backup for certain apps.

Rather than backing up everything on your device, you can make a smart move and backup only selected apps on iCloud.

Follow the steps below to turn off iCloud backup for apps that don’t hold the same importance.

On iPhone

Navigate to Settings. Tap your name (Apple ID). Select iCloud. Then, select Manage Storage.

Select Backups and tap your device. Tap Show All Apps to see the list of apps backed up to iCloud. Now, slide the toggle button to turn off backup for apps, you deem unnecessary. Confirm by tapping Turn off and delete.



On Mac

Open the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences.

Select the Apple ID. Then, choose iCloud. From the right pane, uncheck the apps you would like to turn off the backup for. If you want to turn off backup for selected files on iCloud Drive, tap Options right next to it. Then, deselect the files to turn off their backup and tap Done.

Upgrade to iCloud+

Let’s admit it, the 5 GB of free storage space on iCloud isn’t going to last you a lifetime. You can manage the storage space on iCloud, but it will run out again.

If you want a safe and trouble-free backup of files and folders, upgrading to iCloud+ might be a good option. To do so, here are the steps you’ll need to follow.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap your name (Apple ID). Select iCloud. Choose Manage Storage or iCloud Storage.

Select Change Storage Plan. Then, select the storage plan, most suited to your needs. If you only see one storage plan, tap See Other Plans from the bottom. Now, after you make the selection, tap Upgrade to iCloud+ or Subscribe to iCloud+.



On Mac

From the Apple menu, select System Preferences.

Select the Apple ID. Choose iCloud from the left side of the screen. From the bottom-right, select Manage. Select Change Storage Plan or Buy More Storage from the top-right. Out of three storage plans, you can select either one depending on your need.

Select Next. Lastly, enter the Apple ID credentials.

Contact Apple Support

Your last hope is to get help from Apple’s support team. They have a support team dedicated to solving your iCloud issues.

You can contact them online or visit the nearest outlet to talk about the problems you faced with the iCloud storage.

How to Fix iCloud Storage Could Not Be Upgraded?

If you’re receiving the error message saying your storage could not be upgraded, like most people, you may be at a loss.

To fix this, refresh your internet connection first. Then, restart and update your device to see if that solves the iCloud upgrade issue. If not, here are other remedies you can try to fix this problem.

Sign Out of iCloud and Sign Back In Again

Problems may arise when upgrading to iCloud+ on your device. To work around this issue, you can sign out of iCloud and sign back into the account. Here’s how.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap your name. Select Media & Purchases.

In the pop-up, select Sign Out. Tap Sign Out again to confirm.

Thereafter, open the Settings app. Select Sign in to your iPhone.

Enter the Apple ID credentials. Type in the verification code, if prompted and you’re signed in to your iCloud account.

On Mac

Choose the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences.

Select the Apple ID. Then, choose Overview or iCloud. Finally, select Sign Out.

To sign back in, go to the Apple menu > System Preferences. Select Sign In.

Type in the Apple ID credentials. If prompted, type in the code sent for verification.

Set Up a Payment Card in App Store

You may have taken all the right steps to upgrade to iCloud+. But, you probably forgot the most crucial part which is to set up a payment card to actually pay for the upgrade.

In that case, you can easily do so by going through the steps mentioned below.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap on your name. Tap Payment & Shipping. If prompted, sign in with the Apple ID credentials. Then, tap on Add Payment Method.

Choose the payment method. Enter the information and billing address of the selected payment method. Lastly, tap Done.

On Mac