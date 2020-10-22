ID-Cooling introduces its latest AIO liquid CPU Cooler. The Ice Flow ARGB Snow AIO liquid cooler comes with a unique Dual Fan setup. The compound fan design is an excellent addition to the already perfect cooling system. The design of the Ice Flow ARGB shows a solid white design. The CPU pump, radiator, and fans all have a solid white color. The solid white color blends very well with the ARGB lightings achieving vivid aesthetics.

The Cooler fan combo is a unique design as connecting two fans into one. The single combo fans have required a single cable to operate two 120 mm fans. The fan cable controls the speed of the fans and RGB color. The fans’ unique design allows for easier installation as well. The fan uses an advanced two ball-bearing motors offering optimal airflow and a longer lifespan—the start spinning at 900 RPM and boost up to 2000 RPM.

The CPU pump is quite strong, with a power 6,500 RPM pump. The pump creates only 24 dBA noise operating in a maxim load. The ARGB lighting on the pump is immersive, which is controlled by the ID-cooling software. The RGB features match the AIO very well, considering its white aesthetics.

The Ice Flow ARGB Snow AIO has a singular copper plate making direct contact with the CPU. The direct contact between the copper and the CPU allows for a higher thermal transfer rate. The radiator is made out of aluminum, efficiently cooling the coolant. Thanks to the powerful pump, the coolant is efficiently pushed through the heat pipes on the radiator. The radiator and the cooler are connected with a pair of 400mm premium sleeved tubing.

The ID-cooling supports all the latest socket standards from AMD and Intel. The Ice Flow also comes with a mounting bracket for the latest LGA 1200 series socket and a wide range of older sockets. The manufacturer states the radiator to be mounted on the front or bottom of the case. The PC builder should position the pump in the lower level horizontally. There is still no information about the pricing yet, but it should match well around the original Ice Flow 240 ARGB released in July.