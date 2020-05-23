The [email protected]’s fifth Game Fest began on May 7 and will conclude on May 27, 2020. During this annual event, gaming fanatics can unearth some of the best creators, stories, and characters. Moreover, individual developers on Xbox One get their time to shine as they can share their personal stories and experiences that helped in the making of these games.

The Game Fest is one of a kind for its “rich, multi-generational stories of loss, creators using games to cope with mental illness, and an arcade game designed from the ground up to be accessible to everyone”, according to Glenn Gregory, Sr. Product Marketing Manager of Microsoft.

Some of the most immersive and unique games from brilliant independent developers are as follows—

Stone

This is a single-player, interactive story created by a team including the narrative designer of CONTROL, QUANTUM BREAK, and VFX artist from PROMETHEUS, GRAVITY, etc. The protagonist is a hungover koala detective that pledges to save his kidnapped boyfriend. Currently, Stone is available at a 50% discount.

Celeste

Deemed as a modern classic, Celeste seeks to help those with depression, anxiety, and other mental issues to get a grip over their out of control moments. Currently, this unique game is on sale for 50% off.

Night in the Woods

This adventure game follows the life of a college dropout and her friends. The strange things happening in her small town metaphorically point towards issues of class conflict, adolescence, and small-town America. The award-winning game is available on a discount of 40%.

HyperDot

A no-nonsense game where all you have to do is— dodge everything! The game’s creator collaborated with disabled content creators to make the game more user-friendly for those with special needs. You can get your hands on HyperDot through an Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The creator of this immersive game partnered with neuroscientists and people suffering from psychotic disorders. The protagonist of the game is a broken Celtic warrior that embarks on a vision quest through myth and madness. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available on sale for half the original price.

In Between

An African American man is diagnosed with lung cancer as we go through his head and solve tricky puzzles. The 60 levels will keep you on the edge and one must manipulate the in-game surroundings and defy gravity to go on. Currently, In Between is on sale for 60% off.

What Remains of Edith Finch

The protagonist, Edith, explores her remote and colossal family house to reveal the mysteries behind her family members’ untimely deaths. The game is a collection of strange tales of each family member that can be played from a first-person POV. Currently, you can get What Remains of Edith Finch on a 50% discount before the Game Fest ends.

Fractured Minds

This artistic game explores issues related to anxiety and other mental illnesses. The female creator of the game was struggling with her mental health and created this game to vent out. You can access Fractured Minds on console via Xbox Game Pass.

Conclusion

The [email protected] Game Fest 2020 will come to a close on May 27. These games were just the tip of an iceberg so make sure you check all of the enthralling and enlightening games, and take advantage of the discounts before it’s too late.

