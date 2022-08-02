Image Capture Not Working On iPhone? Try these 7 Fixes

Using Image Capture is the easiest way to move photos in bulk. But sometimes, even this built-in software can run into several issues. For instance, you might not see your device or photos, and you might not be able to scan or move documents.

This usually happens because of a damaged USB cable or USB port. But there can be other causes as well.

Here is a detailed article on how you can fix Image Capture.

Why is Image Capture Not Working?

The reasons why the image capture may not work are listed below. Misbehaving USB cable/ USB ports

Image capture not given access to files and folders

Outdated software version

Bug in macOS Catalina

How to Fix Image Capture Not Working?

To fix Image capture, you can try some general fixes like re-opening it and restarting both your devices beforehand. Also, try using different ports to connect your iPhone. If this did not work, you can move on to the other fixes.

Check Your USB Cable

Your USB cable can be damaged which interrupts the connection between your iPhone and Mac. So, you have to check your cable and your ports. First, try plugging the cable into a different USB port and see if it works. Also, try using a different cable. It’s best to use the original cable.

Disable iCloud Photos

When iCloud Photos is turned on, the original photos are not stored locally on your phone. Instead, they are in the cloud leaving only the thumbnails on your phone. Because of this, Image Capture cannot access the photos from your iPhone.

To disable iCloud photos on your iPhone, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Tap on Your name and go to iCloud.

Go to Photos.

Turn off iCloud Photos.



If you don’t want to disable iCloud photos, you can change “Optimize iPhone Storage” to “Download and Keep Originals”.

Select the Trust Option on iPhone

If your mac is not detecting your iPhone, you can re-trust your mac from your iPhone. Doing this usually fixes the problem of the iPhone not being detected. Follow these steps to re-trust your mac.

Unplug your iPhone. Also, close the image capture app. Wait for a few minutes. Plug it in again and you will get a prompt on your iPhone. Tap on Trust.

If you plug it in immediately after you’ve removed it, you won’t get the prompt.

Change Photos Format

If you have an older mac, it may not fully support photos with higher compression. iPhone 7 and up capture pictures in HEIF or HEVC format. Unlike JPEG, these formats are not broadly compatible which might be causing problems with moving or viewing the photos through Image Capture. To change the format of the pictures taken by your iPhone, you can follow these steps.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to Camera and select Formats. Tap on Most Compatible.



Setting the format to Most Compatible will make sure that your photos can be viewed and moved from any mac.

Give Full Disk Access to Image Capture

If Image Capture does not have permission to access your files and folders, you will have issues with transferring the picture files. To make sure that Image Capture has full disk access, follow these steps on your mac.

Click on the Apple icon on your menu bar. Open System Preferences. Go to Security & Privacy.

Select the Privacy tab. Click on the Lock icon at the bottom-right of the window. Authenticate yourself. Select Full Disk Access and turn it on for Image Capture.



Clear the Image Capture Preferences

The Image Capture app won’t work if there are issues in the app’s settings. To clear the preferences for Image Capture, you can follow these steps.

Quit Image Capture Open Finder and click on the Go menu as you hold the Option key. Open Library and go to preferences. Find the file named “com.apple.ImageCapture.plist” and drag it to the trash.

Update Software

After you’ve tried all these fixes but they didn’t work, you can try updating your system on both of your devices. An outdated system usually has bugs that are patched in the newer version, so it’s best to use the latest system version.

On macOS

Click on the Apple menu on your menu bar. Go to About This Mac. Click on Software Update.

Your mac will automatically check for updates. Click on Upgrade Now if you see it.



On iOS

Open the Settings app. Go to General.

Select Software Update.

Your device will automatically check for updates. You can install any available ones.

Alternative Ways to Transfer Files

If your image capture is not working even after trying all these fixes, you can go for some alternatives. Some of them are listed below.

Use Apple Photos to Sync

You can also import photos using the Apple Photos app. The imported pictures will stay in your photos app but you can always copy them to a different file location. To import photos, follow these steps.

Connect your iOS device to your mac. Open the Photos app on your mac. Go to Imports. Click on “Import all new files”.

All your photos will be copied to the photos library.

Use Third-party apps

You always have the option to use third-party software like iMazing, PhoneView, Sharepod, etc. These apps will help you transfer files from your iPhone to your Mac and vice-versa.

Camera is Not Showing Up in Image Capture

If your camera is not showing up in Image Capture, you can use the SD card instead. You can do this directly if your mac has an SD card slot. Transferring files through this method usually has no complications, so it’s preferable over using Image Capture.