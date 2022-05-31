If Windows can’t access the system drive, you will get a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) crash with the stop code: INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE. It may happen after you log in to your account or before that.

It might be frustrating as you can’t load your account to try out any general fixes. But there’s no need to format and reinstall Windows yet. We have provided some solutions that will make your boot device accessible.

If they were unsuccessful, it’s still not too late to clean and install Windows 11.

Why is My Boot Device Inaccessible in Windows 11

Here are some potential reasons for the inaccessible boot device error in Windows 11: Connection issues with the boot device.

Trying to boot using an unbootable device.

Outdated or incompatible drivers.

Corruptions of your boot and other system files.

Incompatibility issues due to system updates.

How to Fix Inaccessible Boot Device in Windows 11

There are a few possible solutions for the inaccessible boot device error. Troubleshooting for issues with the SATA cable or the hard drive (SSD or HDD) is often enough to fix the error. But some cases also require other solutions.

So, apply the methods we have provided below and check if they help resolve your issue.

Perform Startup Repair

You can also try repairing your Startup to fix minor errors in the boot process. You can do so from the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) using the steps below:

Force shutdown your PC three times at the startup screen. You can do so by holding the power button for a few seconds. On the third boot, Startup Repair runs automatically. To manually run the process, click on Advanced options in the Repair screen to access the WinRE. Then, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.



You can also use a bootable media for the Startup Repair if the built-in feature doesn’t work. To do so,

Insert the Windows installation media into your PC and boot using this device. Pick your language and other preferences and select Next. Select Repair on the Install screen. It will take you to WinRE. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.

Set Partition to Active State

The partition of your boot device needs to be active before your system can access it. Follow the steps below to activate the partition:

Boot using bootable media and access the WinRE. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt. Type diskpart and press Enter. Enter list disk . Note the disk number for the boot drive and enter select disk “disk number” . For instance, select disk 0 . Enter list partition . Note the partition number and enter select partition “partition number” . Type active and press Enter.



Enter exit twice to close the Command Prompt and restart your PC.

Rebuild Boot Configuration Data

Another possible solution is to rebuild the BCD to fix corruption in the boot files. You can execute this method from the WinRE Command Prompt. Here are the necessary steps:

Boot using bootable media and access the WinRE. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt. Enter the following commands:

bootrec /ScanOS

bootrec /RebuildBcd

exit

If it doesn’t resolve the error, you must recreate the BCD. After that, run the Startup Repair and restart your PC.

Check Boot Device

Loose connections with the boot device are some common causes of this error. So, we recommend checking such connections as the first method.

Open your PC and take out the hard drive. Then, clean the pins and reinsert the drive into your PC while properly connecting the SATA or IDE cable.

It’s also a good idea to take the hard disk and the SATA device to a hardware expert to check for any damage. You need to replace the device if they find any hardware faults.

Moreover, you can check your external storage device in a similar manner if you want to use it for the boot. Try inserting it in other ports or computers to check for defective hardware.

Check UEFI Settings

Improper configuration of a few UEFI settings also causes inaccessible boot device errors. Such settings include hard drive detection, SATA mode, boot mode, etc.

And you can also get this boot error while booting from an unbootable device. It can happen regardless of your boot source.

So, go to your UEFI/BIOS Settings and make the following changes:

Enable Hard Drive detection.

Set SATA mode to AHCI. (Or, try a different mode if it doesn’t work. If none do, set it to AHCI and try the other methods).



Look for a setting like UEFI/BIOS boot mode and set it to UEFI.

Enable Secure Boot.

Change boot load order as per your need.

Different devices have separate ways to access BIOS settings. The interface and available options for the BIOS also differ. So, visit the official website to find out how to make the above changes.

Update and Uninstall Drivers

An outdated or buggy driver is one of the main reasons for the inaccessible boot device error. The most likely culprits are SATA or GPU drivers. Furthermore, some drivers also show compatibility issues after an update or an upgrade.

So you need to update your drivers. If you can’t log in normally, you need to access Safe Mode to update them. Follow the directions below:

Load the Windows Recovery Environment. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart.

After a reboot, you’ll see the restart options. Press 5 or F5 to boot in safe mode with networking. Press Win + R to load Run and enter devmgmt.msc . Expand to a device and right-click on it. Select Update driver and then Search automatically for drivers.



If for the drivers with the latest versions, try reinstalling them.

Many AMD Ryzen users have also experienced this error after installing the AMD system SCSI driver. You need to uninstall it to fix the issue. If you can’t boot in safe mode,

Boot using a Windows installation media and open the WinRE Command Prompt. Enter C: to change the directory to your boot drive (or enter the boot drive letter if it’s not C:). Type Dism /Image:(Windows Installation drive letter):\ /Get-Drivers /Format:Table and press Enter. It loads a list of your drivers. Look for the driver with the original file name: rcbottom.inf and the classname: scsiadapter . Note its Published name, e.g., oem3.inf , and enter the following command:

Dism /Image:“Windows Installation drive letter”:\ /Remove-Driver /Driver:“Published Name”

Enter Exit to close the Command Prompt and restart your PC.

Repair System File Corruption

Another reason for the error is the corruption of system files or boot drive sectors. You can use the Windows tools such as SFC, DISM, and CHKDSK to repair the integrity of your file system. Follow the instructions below to use them:

Go to Windows Recovery Environment. Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt. Enter the following commands:

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

chkdsk C: /f /r /x

We have a detailed article on How to Repair Corrupted Windows Files. Check it out if you need more information.

You can also scan for malware using the Windows Defender app. To do so, open the WinRE Command Prompt and enter:

cd C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows Defender\Platform\4.* MpCmdRun -Scan -ScanType 2

Rollback or Update Windows

Many users have encountered this error after a system update or upgrade. It’s likely because of incompatibility between OEM drivers and the OS.

If updating or reinstalling the drivers doesn’t work, report the issue to Microsoft. Then wait for further updates or patches and install them as soon as they are available. If you can’t login, boot in safe mode to update your OS.

In the meantime, you can roll back to the previous version. For this,

Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Uninstall Updates from the WinRE. Select the update you want to uninstall.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also use the Command Prompt to get more information on the updates. Open the WinRE Prompt and follow the steps below:

Type wmic qfe list brief /format: table and press Enter. It lists out your updates. Look for the most recent (check the InstalledOn column) and note its HotFixID. Enter wusa / uninstall / kb:“HotFixID” . For example, wusa /uninstall /kb:5013628 .

You can also roll back to Windows 10 from 11 within 10 days of the upgrade. To do so, open the WinRE Command Prompt and enter DISM /Online /Initiate-OSUninstall . Or you can replace /Online with /Image:(Windows Installation drive letter):\ if you don’t have an Ethernet internet connection.

System Restore or Reset

If none of the previous methods work, you’ll need to perform a system restore or reset. You can also revert your system to a restore point if a suitable point is available. To do so,

Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > System Restore. Select a restore point and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you don’t have an appropriate restore point, reset your PC or clean-install Windows 11 as a last resort.