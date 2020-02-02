Have there been times when your PC/ laptop decides to not cooperate? No matter what you do, the stubborn piece-of-metal won’t follow your commands…

Mostly, such issues have complicated fixes but if you’re not able to increase the mic volume in Windows 10, look no further. Sometimes, simply increasing the volume is not the solution. The range of volume also varies according to the microphones you use so that’s when the task of adjusting the mic volume gets tricky. In those cases, you need to dig deep into the settings of your PC/ laptop. The easy, foolproof methods given below are for different problems we face day-to-day regarding the mic volume of Windows 10.

Increasing mic volume in Windows 10

Right-click on the Sound (speaker) icon on the taskbar. Thereafter, click on Open Sound settings. From the settings window, select the Sound Control Panel. Then select the Recordings tab. From the list of microphones, choose the one which has a green checkmark. That’s the PC/ laptop’s active microphone. Right-click on the microphone and then click on Properties. Choose the Levels tab and drag the Microphone Array slider all the way up to 100. If that doesn’t solve the problem, you can even add on to the Microphone Boost by dragging it all the way to 100. While trying to increase the mic volume in Windows 10, this feature will amplify it to 30.0 dB. It is advised to ask another person for feedback via the active microphone while adjusting the Microphone Boost. Once you’re satisfied with the mic volume of your PC/ laptop, click on Apply and then on OK. Do the same in the Sound window as well.

Increasing mic volume for Skype in Windows 10

Skype is one of the most widely used platforms among office workers. It is a one-stop destination for communication via text, audio, and video. Thus, Skype provides its own controls to adjust the mic and speaker volume of your PC/ laptop. This ensures that your PC/ laptop’s master volume settings are not hampered.

Open Skype and check the top-left corner for the More option. After clicking on that, choose Settings. Select the Audio & Video tab. Thereafter, you can either turn the Automatically adjust microphone settings feature on or you can manually adjust the mic volume for Skype by dragging the sliders.

Increasing mic volume for Xbox app in Windows 10

The Xbox app for Windows 10 is THE hub for avid gamers all over the world. So having a functional mic with good sound quality is the first priority. How annoying would it be if you’re trying to tell your friend from where to shoot the enemy tank but at that very moment, your mic’s volume does not cooperate? To avoid those situations, we have come up with seven solutions listed below.

1. Clear cache

Open the system’s Settings window from the Start menu and choose Apps. Select the Xbox app and click on Advanced options. Select Reset.

2. Ensure Xbox has permission to access your mic

Open the system’s Settings window from the Start menu. Select Privacy and click on Microphone from the left side of the window. From the list under Choose which Microsoft Store apps can access your microphone, give permission to the Xbox app.

3. Change Advanced settings

Right-click on the Sound (speaker) icon on the taskbar. Thereafter, click on Open Sound settings. From the settings window, select the Sound Control Panel. Then select the Recordings tab. From the list of microphones, choose the one which has a green checkmark. That’s the PC/ laptop’s active microphone. Right-click on the microphone and then click on Properties. Choose the Advanced tab and open the drop-down menu under Default Format. Choose DVD or Studio Quality. Click on Apply and then on the OK button.

4. Install Teredo Adaptor

Right-click on the Start menu and open Device Manager. Select View from the top-most menu and click on the Show hidden devices option. Then click on Network Adaptors and search for Teredo Tunneling Pseudo-Interface. If the aforementioned option is not available, click on Action from the top-most menu. Select Add legacy hardware and click on Next. Check-mark the Install the hardware that I manually select from the list (Advanced) option and click Next. Choose Network Adaptors and click on Microsoft. Select Microsoft Teredo Tunneling Adaptor and install it. Restart your PC/ laptop.

5. Check Audio input drivers

Right-click on the Start menu and open Device Manager. Click on Audio inputs and outputs. Right-click on every device and uninstall them one by one. Reboot your PC/ laptop with the microphone plugged in. Wait for the driver installation to be complete. Open the Xbox app and check if the problem persists.

6. Disable Firewall and Antivirus for some time

Third-party firewalls can restrict some apps from accessing the PC peripherals. Thus, temporarily disabling such firewalls before using the Xbox app can prevent microphone issues.

7. Troubleshoot the connection

Check the Xbox support page for any information on lags. Ensure that the following ports are open: Port 53 (UDP and TCP), Port 88 (UDP), Port 80 (TCP), Port 500 (UCP), Port 3074 (UDP and TCP), UDP Port 3544 (UDP), UDP Port 4500 (UDP). If the steps given above do not solve the issue, you can try restarting your PC/ laptop and router.

Increasing USB mic volume in Windows 10

Click here to download Equalizer APO. It is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10. Run the .exe file and install the equalizer. While selecting the devices for which the APO is to be installed, select your USB microphone from the Capture Devices tab. Reboot your PC/ laptop. Click here to download Peace Equalizer. Run the .exe file. Thereafter, the software will find Equalizer APO’s folder automatically. Click on Install. Open Peace and accept the first window prompt. Pick the Simple Interface. Expand the drop-down list on the bottom-right corner and choose your device. Drag the Pre Amplifying toggle to increase. Test with your USB microphone and choose the desired setting. Moreover, you can adjust the microphone volume accordingly from the method given above.

Increasing Blue Snowball Ice mic volume in Windows 10

The Blue Snowball Ice might be the best mic out there but volume issues are bound to happen. The most common problem is that the mic isn’t picking up any noise. In such a case, you can try any one of the methods given below

1. Reinstall the driver for Blue Snowball microphone

With your Blue Snowball mic connected, click on the Start menu. Select Drive Manager Look for the Sound, video and game controllers section and expand the drop-down list. Right-click on the Blue Snowball microphone driver and select Update driver software. Choose Browse your computer for driver software. Click on Let me pick from a list of device drivers on my computer. Select the USB audio device and click Next. After installation is complete, restart your computer.

2. Troubleshoot the microphone

Right-click on the Sound (speaker) icon on the taskbar. Thereafter, click on Open Sound settings. From the settings window, select Sound Control Panel. Then select the Recordings tab. From the list of microphones, disable all the options except the Blue Snowball Ice mic. Right-click on it and select Set default.

3. Manually disable audio devices and reconnect

Ensure that the Blue Snowball Ice isn’t connected to any of the USB ports. Right-click on the Start menu and select Device Manager. Expand the drop-down menu under Audio inputs and outputs. Right-click on the connected microphone and choose Disable Device. Restart your PC/ laptop. Now connect your Blue Snowball Ice mic to a USB port on your PC/ laptop.

Conclusion

So there you have it— different methods of increasing the mic volume for various platforms in Windows 10. Some of the most used apps like Skype and Xbox have also been included in the article to solve issues faced by most people. Moreover, we even listed the steps to boost the mic volume in Windows 10.

We hope this article helped solve your problems with mic volume in Windows 10.

Is there any method that we missed? Comment below and stay tuned for more informational articles.