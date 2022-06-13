Are you tired of continuously going back to the lava pool to fill your bucket and sometimes falling to your inevitable death, losing all your progression? You can build your own lava-generating farm inside your Minecraft house. But, make sure to keep your wooden items away from the lava.

Lava can be a great fuel to cook and smelt ingots in your furnace. It can also be used to set traps against hostile enemies. As it’s one of the amazing things to do in Minecraft, let’s learn how to do it.

How to Create Infinite Lava in Minecraft

Building an infinite lava pool is relatively simple, collecting items and crafting them takes a little bit of grinding.

You can also use cheats, mods and commands to create lava out of thin air but I guess you are searching for more traditional ways to create infinite lava so you can showcase it along with your other builds.

Nevertheless, I will provide you with all the tricks to create infinite lava in Minecraft.

Materials Needed For Infinite Lava Resource

Before we jump into action, these are the things required to build infinite lava resources.

Iron ingot to craft cauldron

Cobblestones to craft furnace

Dripstone

Lava Bucket

Any blocks that do not burn

Iron Ingot

Iron ingot is obtained by smelting raw iron. You can find raw iron whenever you mine iron ore. All you need is a stone pickaxe to start mining. You can find raw Iron underground hidden among stone blocks.

Upon mining iron ore for a while, you will have lots of raw iron and cobblestones in your inventory. You will need cobblestones to craft a furnace so don’t throw that away.

Smelting

Head to your Minecraft home and start crafting a furnace. Each furnace will cost eight cobblestones to craft so craft at least ten furnaces and start smelting raw iron on each of them.

You can use wooden blocks, coal, charcoal, or lava buckets as a fuel to smelt raw iron into iron ore.

Crafting

Now that you have enough iron ingots, use them to craft a Cauldron. You will require seven iron ingots to craft one cauldron. I suggest you craft at least ten cauldrons for an efficient flow of lava.

We will be storing lava in these cauldrons.

Dripstone

Dripstone is a new type of pointed block added in Minecraft caves and cliff updates. They are usually generated in underground caves. They are found in abundance in dripstone caves. You can see them pointing down from the roof of the cave or pointing up from dripstone blocks.

Be careful though because breaking them while standing directly under them will reduce your health.

Falling into them also deals damage that is why they can be used as traps too. But we are here to build infinite lava resources so let’s get back to the building.

Lava Bucket.

If you are here to build an infinite lava resource, I believe you have lots of empty buckets ready to be filled with lava and some lava buckets in your inventory. We will be needing ten lava buckets because we will be creating ten lava resources.

Building Infinite Lava Resource

Now that we have collected all the required items, let’s start building. As I mentioned before, it’s relatively simple. We will go through each step to build ten of those.

Place your cauldron on the ground. Place a non flammable block(cobblestone) three blocks above Cauldron. Make a container above the block to hold lava. Place the dripstone at the bottom of the block Make ten of these resources for more supply of lava.

Overtime, the cauldron will be filled with lava by the drops from dripstone. Now that you have infinite lava resources, you don’t have to go out exploring a lava pool and accidentally drown in them.

Filling up the cauldron with lava takes time so I suggest you build enough lava resources.

Build a Nether Portal.

It’s never easy I tell you, but if you want some adventure in your Minecraft world and want to experience something different, by all means, you are welcome to do so.

You can have infinite lava in the world of nether but that comes with the cost of risking your life as more dangerous creatures breed in the hellish world of Minecraft.

There are two things you will need to create a nether portal.

Ten obsidian

Flint and steel

Obsidian is one of the hardest blocks in Minecraft. If you don’t have any obsidian, you can make it by pouring water into the lava source. The lava source will instantly turn into obsidian. It is better to build a portal as you go on pouring water into lava.

Place two obsidian on the ground and stack 3 obsidian on each side. Complete the circle by placing obsidian above. Build the portal into circle formation as I showed in the image below.

Where Do I Put My Nether Portal?

Building a nether portal deep underground will reach the lava pool area in the nether world because the height of the overworld is directly connected to the height of the nether world. Mine your way down until you reach the deepslate area and build a nether portal there.

Upon entering the portal you will be teleported into a nether world, where the base is filled with lava. If you can’t see a lava pool in sight, scout the area nearby and you will encounter one. Just make sure to keep track of your portal for safe return.

Cheats And Commands

That was the traditional way of infinite lava source in Minecraft. If you are playing survival and want to experience a game at your own pace, traditional is the way to go. But if you want a quick solution then you can use cheats and commands.

I would not recommend using commands as you will have an infinite supply of anything you want but if you desperately want that sweet lava, you can do the following commands to receive lava buckets.

During gameplay, press the T key, and the command prompt will open up on the lower screen.

Write these commands /give @a minecraft:lava_bucket 64 .

Lava buckets are not stackable so using commands to spawn 64 lava buckets will cause your player to throw the remaining lava. You can pick them up and put them into the chest.

Frequently Asked Questions.

Can You Swim in Lava?

With the fire resistance potion, totem of undying, and eating enchanted golden apple, you can swim in lava as long as the effect doesn’t wear off.

What Happens When Water Touches Lava?

The water near the Lava source will instantly turn into cobblestone. It can be used to farm infinite cobblestones too. If the water touches the lava source, it will turn into obsidian.

Can You Ride Your Boat in Lava?

Because the boat is made of wood, it will burn the second they are placed in a lava pool.

How Far Can the Lava Source Spread in a Flat Surface?

Lava sources can spread up to three blocks in four different directions if placed on a flat surface.