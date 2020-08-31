Time for Google OS users to rejoice!

A new watch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip could release sooner than you think. On 29th August 2020, an Amazon UK listing revealed information about the TicWatch 3 Pro. The list showed that the brand new watch could be available on 1st October 2020.

However, after eagle-eyed techies revealed the news, the listing changed entirely. A new picture of another watch appeared on the list, and the name got changed to TicWatch.

The mysterious update on the smartwatch has left the users intrigued.

First Leak

The Amazon listing first showed TicWatch 3 Pro. The tech world got abuzz with the news. After all, the Mobvoi company has one of the best OS watches.

The new watch would be a successor of TicWatch Pro LTE. The improved and more powered than its predecessor. Possibly the new watch will have Snapdragon Wear 4100. The listing also showed the price of £299.99-a jump from TicWatch Pro LT’s price £249.

The upper price range hinted towards a better smartwatch. The picture also showed a sleek watch. The measurements: 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.6mm implied a thinner model. Apart from the price and a picture, not much information was visible on the Amazon page.

Updated Listing

The updated information has left the tech world, confused. The new name TicWatch doesn’t hint towards any predecessor. Thus, it is hard to guess the improved features. Also, there isn’t any specific product to compare to.

Although the picture is different, the measurement: 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.6mm remains the same. But, there is a massive change in the pricing. The price listed is £399.99- a hundred pounds more than the first leak. And, the release date is 30th November 2020.

Guess, we will have to wait and watch what Mobvoi has panned for its TicWatch.

Note: The prices are listed in pounds as the item will be available only in the UK for the time being.