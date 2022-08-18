How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac

The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer.

The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be installed using an ISO file, which is essentially a disk image that contains the OS setup.

So, we have prepared this article to guide you through all the necessary steps to download, install and set up your virtual machine in the simplest way possible. Now, let’s move straight to the point.

How Does VMware Fusion Work?

Before you use the virtual machine (VM), you first have to install it. In the installation process, VMware allocates a certain amount of your system’s disk space, processor cores, memory, and other hardware components that the virtual machine demands to run efficiently.

Once the installation process is complete, you can run the OS via a window on your host computer, Mac. All the virtual machine files are stored on your Mac’s disk drive. Therefore, to run a virtual machine, you must first start up the macOS and then, VMware Fusion. However, once you do so, you can switch between the virtualized OS and the macOS at any time.

Install VMWare Fusion

The VMware installation process is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is download the DMG file and set up the VMware application on your computer.

But, make sure that your computer meets the recommended system requirements for the virtual machine to run smoothly. If it doesn’t, there’s no guarantee that the OS will run efficiently or even load at all.

Taking these into consideration, here are the steps to install VMware Fusion:

Download the Vmware Fusion application. Open the DMG file from the Downloads folder. Double click on the VMware icon to install it on your computer.

Enter your password when prompted. Let the computer initialize and verify the setup file. On the setup wizard, Agree the license agreement. If you have a license key, enter it in the designated area.

However, if you dont, select I want to try VMware Fusion 12 Professional for 30 days.

Click Continue. Enter password if prompted. Now, on an alert that pops up, click Open System Preferences. Click the padlock on the bottom left corner of the window to unlock it. Navigate to the Privacy tab. Select Accessibility from the left panel. Checkmark VMware Fusion.

Click the padlock again to save your changes. You can now start using the application.

Create a Virtual Machine

After the installation process is complete, you can install a virtual machine to use alongside your Mac computer. So, this section shows a step-by-step process on how you can create a VM using VMware Fusion.

Open VMware Fusion. From the menu bar, click on File > New. On the Select the Installation Method window, drag and drop your OS’s ISO file on the designated area.

Make sure that the correct ISO file is selected, and then click Continue. Choose a firmware type you’d like the virtual machine to operate on and click Continue.



For e.g., while installing the Windows OS, you’ll have the option to choose either the Legacy firmware or the UEFI firmware. Then, Customize Settings.

Select a location to install your VM files and click Save. Finally, Finish your OS setup.

Configure Your Virtual Machine

VMware Fusion provides you with a variety of different configuration options to ensure that your machine runs efficiently. You are going to be setting these options on the System Preferences window, which will most probably load automatically right after the installation process. However, even if it doesn’t, you can manually bring it up and make the necessary changes.

Every item on this window can be customized as per your liking, but there are a few that you should especially look out for. So,

Click the Settings icon on the VMware player ribbon bar.



You’ll now reach the System Preferences window. First, go to Processors & Memory. Choose the number of Processor cores you want to assign to the virtual machine. Make sure that the Memory is not below the recommended value.

You can alter it using the slider.

Click Show All on the ribbon bar to return back to the System Preferences window. Navigate to the Display section. Set the Shared graphics memory to the desired value and then hit Show All.

Now, select Hard Disk. Here, you can choose how much disk space you want to allocate for your virtual hard drive.



The default value is already set, but you can increase/decrease it using the slider. Click Apply to save your changes. Back on the System Preferences window, you can skim through and change other settings as per your requirements. Once you’re done, close this window. Then, click on the Play icon to start up your virtual machine.

Run the Virtual Machine

Once everything is set in place, the only thing left to do is to run the virtualized OS itself. This usually begins with a typical OS installation window, where you select the language, date, and time, along with other generic setup information. So, follow the on-screen instructions and configure the installation to your liking.

And the next time you think about running the virtual machine, open VMware Fusion and double-click on your virtual machine from the left sidebar. You can also visit its System Preferences window to enable the automatic start-up feature. For this,