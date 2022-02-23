You aren’t stuck with Comic Sans, Times New Roman, and all the other default fonts that come with Windows. Instead, you can download various fonts from all across the Internet, including ones made by font enthusiasts and theme communities.

Windows 10 and 11 both accept third-party fonts, which should appear as options in word processing and editing programs once they’re installed, as well as other compatible programs.

Where Do I Find Windows-Compatible Fonts

You can find fonts that work for Windows almost anywhere on the Internet. People create and publish their fonts – often for free – and all you have to do is download the file and install it. You can search for free fonts online and find thousands of them at your fingertips. The only real problem is choosing which works best for your projects.

Remember that not all fonts are free, especially not for commercial purposes. Read the license terms of the font you’re trying to install before using it for anything you’re planning to publish or sell. For example, some fonts are free for personal use but cost money to use commercially.

What Font Files Can You Use With Windows

There are three font file types that Windows can use: TrueType, OpenType, TrueType Collection, and PostScript files. The extensions for these are: TTF, OTF, TTC, PFM, and PFB.

There is no difference between the font files types when it comes to installation. These are simply the types of files that Windows will accept. If you see a font you love, but it doesn’t come in these file types, you won’t be able to install it on your computer.

How to Install Fonts on Windows 10 and 11

You can choose from four different methods of installing fonts on your system. Each has its own benefits. There aren’t any drawbacks to using these methods. The only caveat is that fonts not available in the Microsoft Store cannot be installed using the Microsoft Store method.

You can use the Microsoft Store if you don’t already have a font waiting to install. Most fonts require downloading from a source, but those available in the Microsoft store can be added directly from that location.

if you don’t already have a font waiting to install. Most fonts require downloading from a source, but those available in the Microsoft store can be added directly from that location. The Settings app also allows the installation of fonts, including those that aren’t available in the Microsoft store. This method is best for those who are comfortable using drag-and-drop .

. You can also install the files via File Explorer .

. Font file preview pages also have an option to install directly from the preview.

No matter which method you choose, installing the new font file will take a few moments. The hardest part is choosing which fonts you want to use.

Installing Fonts With the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is probably the easiest place to find compatible fonts. Since everything in the store is curated, you also know the fonts you’re installing are safe.

Press the Windows key. This should open the start menu so that you can search for installed apps and programs. Type “Microsoft Store” without quotes. It should appear at the top of a list of apps that match your search terms. Click Microsoft Store to open it. Types “fonts” without quotes into the Microsoft Store search bar. Press Enter once you’re done. Click Explore New Fonts. The results below the Fonts box aren’t necessarily the most relevant, and clicking this button will help you find actual fonts.

Look through the list of available fonts. You’ll notice that some are free while others require that you pay to use them.

Click on an interesting font to open its store page. You can read reviews and see more information about it here before deciding whether to install it. Press Get or Free on the font page once you decide which to download. It will be automatically installed once the download is complete.



If you decide to get one of the fonts requiring payment, you’ll have to set up an account with an attached payment method.

Remember to read through the license terms on each font page before choosing it if you’re planning to use the font in a commercial endeavor.

Settings Page

You can also install fonts directly from the Settings page on Windows 10 and 11. Remember that for using the Settings method or the File Explorer method of font installation, you will need to unzip the font files.

Each font folder often comes bundled with multiple fonts included inside the downloaded file. It might have a font, the bold version, the italic version, and other variants. You don’t have to install each of the fonts in the folder. You can choose which ones you want to include.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Personalization. Click Fonts from a list of options in the left pane. Click File Explorer on your taskbar to open a folder that lets you access different files on your computer. Find the font files you downloaded. They could be saved in Downloads by default, but you might have chosen to unzip and save them elsewhere. Highlight the font files you want to install. You can choose multiple fonts at a time if you’re going to install more than one.

Drag the highlighted font files to the Drag and Drop box on the Fonts Settings page.



That’s all it takes to install a font via the Settings menu on Windows 10 or 11. You can search the list below the box to ensure the font was installed if you prefer.

File Explorer

You don’t even have to choose the Settings menu with this method. You install the fonts directly from the folder in which they’re saved.

Remember, you always have to perform this operation on unzipped files. Most fonts will come zipped by default.

Navigate to the folder where your font files are stored. Highlight the font files you want to install. You can choose multiple at the same time. Right-click on the files. Click Show More Options if you’re on Windows 11. It won’t give you the Install option from the first menu you see. On Windows 10, however, this is unnecessary. Click Install. If you’re using a Windows account that admins the computer for multiple users, you might be able to choose to Install for All Users too.



That’s it. Now the font should be installed on your system. You can always open the Personalization page with fonts to see whether your newly added files appear in the list of available fonts.

Font File

You can also install the font directly from the font file. However, this method is probably the least optimal choice if you want to install multiple fonts. It will only install the one you’re previewing.

Find the saved font file you want to install on your computer. This should be the full and unzipped file. Double-click it to open a preview of the font. You’ll be able to read sentences that showcase every letter and how it will look when installed. Click Install at the top of the preview box. Follow the prompts to install the font on your computer.



Remember, no matter what method you use, you can delete the downloaded font files after you’ve completed the installation. Windows doesn’t use the original files to save the font. When it installs a new one, it copies the font information in a different location on your computer.

However, that doesn’t mean you should always get rid of downloaded font files. If you’re using them in an ongoing project, you may want to save backups in case your computer dies. That way, you can easily install the same fonts again without tracking them down.

Is There a Different Method for Installing Fonts in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Not really. Following the same three methods should generally work in either operating system. Although Windows 11 is newer and has a slightly different interface, installing fonts on Windows didn’t change. You can follow the steps for each method in either system and end up having new font installed.

However, there is one step if you’re directly installing the fonts that require one more click if you’re using Windows 11. That’s the extent of the differences. Everything else should work exactly the same.

Is It Safe to Download Fonts

Like most files downloaded from the Internet, there is no guarantee that font files you try to download will be safe. You should always use an antivirus program or other security software to scan files for viruses and other safety issues.

If you’re worried about safety, try downloading an acceptable font from the Microsoft Store instead of using other methods. Items in the Microsoft Store are curated, and you can be sure that they won’t include any viruses or safety concerns. However, you won’t have nearly as large a selection of fonts as you might find in other places online.

Can I Use My New Font in Any Program?

Not every program offers the opportunity to use the fonts you’ve installed on Windows. For example, you won’t be able to change your font in Discord and replace it with a Windows font.