Kodi is an extremely popular media player that allows you to access and stream your media files from a range of platforms. It is certainly a great tool to have in this day and age where each of us has at least a smartphone, a gaming console, a tablet, or a laptop among many other things in our possession. How convenient it would be to be able the stream the media files you may have on any of these devices into your big TV screen. You could do that by installing Kodi on your Amazon Firestick. In this article, we’ll be looking at 3 of the easiest and the most popular methods to install Kodi on Firestick:



How to install kodi 20 on firestick with es explorer

The first method we’ll be looking at requires the use of the popular file explorer application ES File Explorer. So in case you don’t have it pre-installed on your device, you would want to do that first. Follow these steps to install ES File Explorer on your Firestick:

(If you have ES Explorer installed on your Firestick, you can skip these steps.)

Open your Firestick and then go to Settings. Inside settings, open Device and then Developer Options. Here, turn on the ‘Allow apps from unknown sources’ option. (Warning: This option when turned off normally helps protect you from malwares and infectious applications. We recommend you turn it off as soon as you are done with this installation process.) Go to the main menu on Amazon Firestick and go to ‘Search’. Search for ‘ES File Explorer’. From the list, select the ES File Explorer icon to download and install it.

Now that you have ES File Explorer installed, we may proceed on to installing Kodi on your Amazon Firestick. Follow these steps:

Launch the ES File Explorer application. In the menu of the ES File Explorer app, navigate to Tools and then Download Manager. Select the ‘+New’ option from the menu. Name the file Kodi and put in the following url in the path: https://goo.gl/wG1ktU. Select Download Now. Once the download is complete, open the apk file under the name Kodi by selecting it and clicking on ‘Open File’. This will now install Kodi on your Firestick. Once the installation is complete, go back to the home screen and launch the Kodi app.

How to install Kodi 20 on firestick using downloader

The second method of installing Kodi on your Amazon Firestick requires the use of an application known as Downloader. It’s a free application that will allow you to directly download the Kodi installer. Follow these steps:

(If you have Downloader installed on your Firestick, you can skip the next few steps.)

If your Firestick is voice activated, just press the microphone button on your remote and speak into it saying “Downloader”. The downloader app will show up with its orange logo. If your Firestick isn’t voice activated, go to the Home screen and press the up button of the remote to navigate to the top. Then press the left button to access the universal search area. There type in downloader and select the app with the orange logo. Install the downloader app.

Next, you’ll need to enable installing apps from unknown sources:

Open your Firestick and then go to Settings. Inside settings, open Device and then Developer Options. Here, turn on the ‘Allow apps from unknown sources’ and the ‘ADB debugging’ options. (Warning: These options when turned off normally help protect you from malwares and infectious applications. We recommend you turn them off as soon as you are done with this installation process.)

Now we can move on to the installation of Kodi. Follow these steps:

Open the Downloader app. (If the app doesn’t show up at the top of your apps feed, just long press the home button to access the system shortcut menu. Go to Apps and you’ll find Downloader there.) On the home screen of the Downloader app, you will see a little white box. Enter the following URL into the box: https://kodi.tv/download. This will lead you to a webpage of the Kodi app. Navigate throught the different builds till you find the Android version of the app. Select it. Next, you will be prompted to select the appropriate Android build from a list of available versions. This will depend on the version of your Firestick. If you have the first generation Firestick, select the ARM version with the 32-bit lable. For a later version of firestick, select the ARM 64-bit build. Also, among the ‘nightly’ and ‘release’ versions, select release as they are the more stable builds. Now the .apk file (about 87MB) should start downloading. Downloader will present you with an installer pop up. Install the fire. This will now install Kodi on your Firestick. Once the installation is complete, go back to the home screen and launch the Kodi app.

Install Kodi on Firestick Using App2Fire

This is the third method we’ll be looking into. If you own an android device (a tablet or a smartphone), this is an easier alternative for installing Kodi on your Amazon Firestick. First you will have to install App2Fire on your android smartphone or tablet. Follow these steps:

(If you have App2Fire pre-installed on your android device, you can skip these steps.)

Launch the Google Play Store application. In Google Play Store, search for “App2Fire”. Click on Install and allow all necessary permissions. Download the Kodi app on your Android device following the same process.

Now that you have App2Fire and Kodi installed on your Android device, we may proceed on to installing Kodi on your Amazon Firestick. Follow these steps:

Open your Firestick and then go to Settings. Inside settings, open Device and then Developer Options. Here, turn on the ‘Allow apps from unknown sources’ and the ‘ADB debugging’ options. (Warning: These options when turned off normally help protect you from malwares and infectious applications. We recommend you turn them off as soon as you are done with this installation process.) Now go to Settings. Go to System, and then About and then Network. Here, take a note of the IP address of your Firestick. On the Android device where you have App2Fire installed, open the application. Go to Setup and type in the IP address of your Firestick. Next go to Local Apps and then select the Kodi application. Select it and then click Install. This will install Kodi on your Firestick. Once the installation is complete, go back to the home screen of your Firestick and launch the Kodi app.

This concludes the article. We looked into three easy methods of installing Kodi on Firestick, first using ES File Explorer, next using Downloader and finally, using the App2Fire application. Once you have Kodi installed on your Firestick, you may further install add-ons to gain access to tons of contents.

One last note, it is always advisable to connect to a VPN server before streaming contents on Kodi, as you never know who might be eavesdropping on your streams.

Hope this article was helpful.